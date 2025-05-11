"Baby read her for filth!" — Internet reacts as Ice Spice gets dragged by drag race contestant Phoenix over performance criticism

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 premiered on Paramount+ on May 9, 2025. The premiere featured pop star Ice Spice as a judge on the celebrity jury. It also included a performance from Phoenix, a drag queen who previously competed in All Stars' third season.

However, Ice Spice seemed to think that Phoenix's performance was mediocre and remarked:

“I hear you’re a legendary icon, but tonight, I don’t think I would have been able to tell with how shy you were.”

Although Phoenix kept her composure during the event, she later took to her Instagram story to lash out at Spice. She wrote:

"My 25 years of experience and decades of contributing to my community is what makes me an ICON! Not 3 minutes on a tv show.....That being said, Im perfectly fine not getting "icon" validation from someone who's "fame" has come from 1 song about sh*tting and farting"

For the unversed, Phoenix was referencing Spice's song Think U The Sh*t (Fart).

Netizens were quick to react to Phoenix's remarks. They commented below a post by @theneighborhoodtalk that featured both Spice's opinion and Phoenix's Instagram Story. One user wrote:

"Baby read her for filth!"

Some fans seemed to think Ice deserved the backlash, critiquing her stage performance and her knowledge of drag.

Meanwhile, other users believed that Spice's criticism was well-deserved.

Users also took to Facebook to voice out their sentiments.

More about Ice Spice

Isis Naija Gaston, known professionally as Ice Spice, is an American rapper born in January 2000. According to TIME, the rapper launched her music career in 2020 when she partnered with record producer RIOTUSA. She released her first single Bully Freestyle in March 2021.

Ice quickly reached internet stardom in 2023 with her song Munch (Feelin' U). As per WBAV-FM, by 2023, she had collaborated with pop stars like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj and had received four Grammy nominations.

In 2023, the Bronx rapper achieved four top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits: Barbie World, Karma with Taylor Swift, Princess Diana remix featuring Nicki Minaj, and Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 with PinkPantheress.

Ice Spice also made her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live with Nigerian artist Rema in October 2023.

She also won the Best New Artist award at the 2023 VMAs and was included in TIME's 100 Next list.

In addition to her accolades, the rapper released her first album, Like..?, in January 2023, which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200. In July 2024, she released her latest studio album, Y2K! (Bonus).

Ice Spice has yet to publicly respond to Phoenix's statements.

