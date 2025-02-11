"Bad Blood part 2" — Internet reacts to Travis Scott expressing desire to work with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

Travis Scott recently said that he would like to work with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter in an interview. The artists have never collaborated with each other yet.

In an interview with Billboard published on February 10, Travis Scott was asked to name the artists he would like to get into a studio with. Mentioning Swift and Carpenter, the singer said:

"This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook. (...) Because I have some ill ideas."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans took to X to react to Travis Scott's intentions with some being excited about a collaboration between the singer with Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter. An X user alluded to Swift's collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the song Bad Blood from her album 1989 and wrote:

"Bad Blood part 2."

Expand Tweet

"Track with Sabrina might go hard but Taylor I don’t see it," another user opined.

"He might as well work with Taylor. Kendrick Lamar does through Jack Antonoff. Who's colonizing what now? Jack's fingers were all over GNX. Look up the album credits - that's Taylor's producer," another fan weighed in.

"This gonna feed families," a netizen chimed in.

Some other mixed reactions to Scott's statements were as follows:

"Yeah sure make a feat with Taylor that's one way to lose a lot of fans," a fan jibed.

"Wouldn’t work well with Travis’s style and lack of versatility to expand into this sound," another user remarked.

"I see what you’re doing Travis," another netizen commented.

Swift was among the most talked-about artists in 2024 as she released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April last year. She also wrapped her record-breaking Eras Tour in December and was recently nominated in six categories at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter has been in the news for the release of her sixth studio album, Short N Sweet in August 2024. Two singles from the album, Please Please Please and Espresso, which were released ahead of the album, found major success. She also won two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance this year.

Travis Scott shares details about his next album in an interview with Billboard

Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 - Image via Getty

In his aforementioned interview with Billboard, Travis Scott shared details about his next album. The rapper claimed people would not understand the title if he revealed the same at this point so he is working on tweaking it.

"I want to say the title right now, but people aren’t going to understand it. I have some more tweaking to do," Scott said.

The publication further asked Scott where he is at the moment in terms of his sound. The rapper explained:

"I feel like for Utopia, I was striving to push things to a high level. I’m still reaching for that. I’ve been having so much fun with music and s–t that I think it’s cool to be artistic and have fun with it. I’ve been producing more, making a lot of the album, and going in on that level is making it more exciting. I can’t wait, actually."

Utopia was Travis Scott's fourth studio album released in 2023 through Cactus Jack and Epic Records. The album included multiple collaborations with renowned artists including Drake, Beyonce, Playboi Carti, Bad Bunny, SZA, and Future. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 charts while all 19 of its tracks featured in the US Billboard Hot 100.

Expand Tweet

In 2024, Travis Scott began his year by performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The rapper performed three songs from his 2023 album Utopia. Scott received ten nods in that year's ceremony, including Best Rap Album of the Year but did not win any of his nominations.

In August 2024, Scott made headlines after releasing a remastered mixtape version of his original 2014 album, Days Before Rodeo. The album debuted below Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 hit album, Short N Sweet. Reflecting on going head-to-head with Carpenter on the charts, Scott said:

"Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works."

Travis Scott also revealed his intention to perform at the Super Bowl one day and hoped the organizers knew "who to call." Kendrick Lamar made history after becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the halftime at the Super Bowl this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback