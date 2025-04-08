Baka Not Nice says he was going to respond to Kendrick Lamar but Drake told him not to

During a recent interview, Canadian rapper Baka Not Nice claimed he had initially planned to respond to Kendrick Lamar when the latter name-dropped him in Not Like Us but refrained after Drake warned him against it. For the unversed, Baka Not Nice (whose real name is Travis Savoury) was Drake's former bodyguard before he signed with the rapper's OVO Sound in 2017.

Lamar directly mentioned Baka Not Nice's name in Not Like Us, asking why Drake kept him around despite him having a "weird case," a possible reference to his 2014 arrest for allegedly forcing a 22-year-old woman into prostitution. The trafficking charges were dropped after his alleged victim refused to testify. However, the rapper pleaded guilty to assaulting her in 2015 and served a six-month sentence.

During the April 7 episode of Hot Freestyle, Baka Not Nice claimed that Drake contacted him after Lamar released Not Like Us. He alleged that Drake asked him to refrain from responding to Lamar, claiming it was "noise" generated by bots.

"I was building up a lot of anger and stuff like that but then I get this call, I don't know why I got this call, it's like God said something to him or something but The Boy, it might not have even been a call, it might have been a text message, but he messages me," he said.

Baka Not Nice continued:

"He was like, 'Yo, I know what you're feeling, I know you as an individual. I know how you get down, but I'm just letting you know like, don't listen to the noise, cos it's noise. If you go back and look at all people that are saying things or having anything to say, they're not even actual real people, they're like bots. Don't let that s**t bother you, bro.'"

Baka Not Nice criticized Kendrick Lamar for calling him out despite having no paperwork to "back up" his talk

During his recent interview on Hot Freestyle, Baka Not Nice criticized Kendrick Lamar for allegedly calling him out in Not Like Us despite having no paperwork to support his allegations. He dubbed the situation "ludicrous," continuing:

"At first, my first initial thing was to respond, and respond quickly, very efficiently and very to the point. It started brewing in me because, where I come from, that s**t doesn't happen. You can't just call out a man and not have paperwork to back up your talks," Baka Not Nice said.

He continued:

"It's ludicrous. And then, like to see like a whole nation behind it and celebrating it like it's a true story is unbelievable."

Baka Not Nice added that when people researched him, they would realize that Lama allegedly "made up" the whole story, which would make the California rapper "look weird." He also warned people to refrain from making serious allegations without proper paperwork to back their claims.

For context, Kendrick Lamar accused Drake and his OVO crew of being "certified p*dophiles" in the first verse of Not Like Us, released on May 4, 2024, at the height of his rap battle with Drake.

Lamar took shots at several members of Drake's OVO crew, claiming that his bodyguard, Chubbs, received the rapper's "hand-me-downs." He also accused Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor of alleged drug use and called out Baka Not Nice for having a "weird case."

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b***h that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him/ They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/ And Party at the party playin' with his nose now/ And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/ Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles."

In other news, Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG regarding Not Like Us is ongoing. On April 2, Judge Jeanette Vargas denied UMG's request to stay the discovery, ordering the record label to turn over all documents that Drake's legal team requested, including the contract between UMG and Lamar.

A hearing on UMG's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, filed on March 18, is scheduled for June 30.

