"Be careful what you say about Boeing" — Fans warn 50 Cent as he talks about only flying private after commercial flight company's report

After a recent report from Daily Mail about Boeing flights having a potentially fatal flaw in them, rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram and uploaded a post according to which, he mentioned that he would now prefer only private jets.

The rapper wrote—

"Ok im only flying private fvck this, I can't go out like that."

Fans further reacted to the Instagram post, uploaded on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

One user wrote in the comment section—

"Be careful what you say about Boeing, they'll knock you off it seems."

Another user wrote—

"If you're on a Boeing flight it's not cringe anymore to clap when the plan lands."

Someone addressed the rapper's preference of traveling through private jets, and wrote—

"Don't they make private jets also?"

Fans reacted to 50 Cent's recent post after Daily Mail's report on Boeing was released, (Image via Instagram)

Another fan commented on the Instagram post stating that 50 Cent should keep talking about these matters and revealing truths. The user wrote,

"Dude you are the MAN!!! Keep speaking truth, and facts!!! Your voice matters."

"I'm sooooo fn glad I decided to DRIVE this vacation. These planes got me nervous AF," wrote yet another netizen.

One user explained,

"I'm a jet blue type of girl BUTTTT I read a article that said jumbo jets are falling about also, so riding private ain't no better. JUST DRIVE at this point."

The rapper's post came after a new report was obtained by Daily Mail, as per which Boeing's 777 jets could explode in the air if a potential flaw is left unattended.

Rapper 50 Cent reacted on a recently released report as per which Boeing 777 jets might explode mid-air

In a recent Instagram post, In Da Club rapper 50 Cent expressed his point after Daily Mail obtained a report on Boeing Jets. The report, published on May 22, stated that according to the FAA, a potential flaw currently exists in the Boeing Jets. If left unaddressed, the flaw might lead to an explosion in the plane mid-air.

Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice that involved about 300 Boeing planes which possess a risk, as of now. While Daily Mail has posted this report, Boeing, on the other hand, has denied any such concerning situation. TMZ reported that according to the company,

"This story is misleading and reckless. It makes incorrect connections and sensationalizes the standard regulatory process that has helped ensure air travel is the safest form of transportation. This is not an immediate safety of flight issue."

According to the statement given by Boeing, the Daily Mail report has "sensationalized" the entire situation which was intended to be a "standard regulatory process." The spokesperson for Boeing further told TMZ,

"The 777 fleet has been operating for nearly 30 years, and has safely flown more than 3.9 billion passengers."

They added that they have flown so many people already and that too safely. The company further added that there are "multiple redundancies" designed in the planes to ensure safety.

According to the Daily Mail report, the FAA suggested the company get the planes fixed and that it would require about $698,000. While the issue was initially raised in March, as per TMZ, the company was given time till May 9, to respond.

However, there is no confirmation of any response provided by Boeing, as of now.

John Barnett, former quality manager at Boeing who had then turned into a whistleblower, told TMZ in January 2024, that Boeing had turned a blind eye to safety concerns on several occasions over many years. Barnett later died by suicide on March 9, 2024, while he was in the middle of a lawsuit against the company.

People are now invested in getting updates regarding the company and on the issue.