"I got some money if he need it!" — 50 Cent weighs in on Gervonta Davis' allegation about Floyd Mayweather being held hostage in Dubai

Rapper 50 Cent recently weighed in on the ongoing feud between Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather. Earlier this week, former boxer Floyd claimed that today's boxers are more into whether they look good rather than respecting the sport.

While he never took names, Gervonta Davis chose to respond to the statement by labeling his ex-mentor Floyd Mayweather as a hater. Meanwhile, rapper 50 Cent also entered this heated rift going on between Davis and Mayweather.

In the now-deleted Instagram post originally uploaded on Saturday, April 27, the rapper wrote:

"Oh nah this sh*t is real. [Davis] would not say no sh*t like that if it wasn’t official. Me and Champ [Mayweather] be beefing but he my brother. I got some money if he need it!"

Just a Lil Bit artist 50 Cent stepped into the heated feud between Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather

After former boxer Floyd Mayweather seemingly took a dig at a group of unnamed boxers by claiming that they are more into appearances than the sport itself, Gervonta Davis decided to step in. Davis wrote in an Instagram story:

"N*gga say all this bullsh*t, but [he’s] in Dubai and can’t leave because he been taking n*ggas money and not doing what they paid him to do... N*gga a f*cking hater."

Davis claimed that Mayweather has been detained in Dubai, (Image via @akademiks/Instagram)

He also made another post along with a photo of Mayweather, with a caption that read:

"We gotta come up with a plan to get this n*gga home by Monday... LET MY F*CKING FAMILY GO DAWG!! @floydmayweather tell em I send a wire, sh*t p*ssing me off I'll hurt somebody."

Gervonta Davis, who was once mentored by Mayweather, claimed that the latter is currently detained in Dubai. While the former boxer had uploaded some posts of Dubai earlier this month, there has been no official confirmation about a detainment as claimed by Davis.

Davis also made a series of posts on X about the alleged detainment. In one of the posts, he even seemingly addressed 50 cent, telling him that they have to get Mayweather "home by Monday."

50 Cent entered the beef between Davis and Mayweather, (Image via Akademiks/Instagram)

Rapper 50 Cent responded to Davis by sharing a now-removed video on Instagram, where he wrote:

"Don’t believe this. Champ got a lot of money. he just can’t help it, he will beat the people out of the money if he can."

The conflict between Davis and Mayweather began by 2017, although they have always had professional connections. During the beef, the boxer also accused 47-year-old Mayweather of imposing restrictions on his entry to the Mayweather Gym. While the duo seemingly reconciled at the time, the current feud seems to be indicating otherwise.

50 Cent has previously taken a dig at Mayweather on different occasions

This is not the first time that the American rapper 50 Cent is trolling Floyd Mayweather. Back in February 2024, the Hustler's Ambition artist took a dig at Mayweather for his views on the assault allegations against Diddy.

At the time. Mayweather made an appearance on the The Pivot Podcast, where he said that he did not want to criticize Diddy, and added:

"I’m not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy. Cause he still a Black man. Mistakes happen. And I can’t say if it is or not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy’s business is P. Diddy’s business."

Mayweather further revealed that he believes that he should stay out of the matter, since it did not concern him directly. 50 Cent then uploaded an Instagram post on February 21, where he wrote,

"They didn’t even ask him about this, Champ is you stupid or is you dumb? Get me the f*ck out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT ? COMING soon."

Back in 2014, the rapper challenged the former boxer's reading ability and ridiculed him by saying that he would offer a charitable donation if Mayweather is successful in reading a page from a Harry Potter book without getting stuck.

While the duo seemingly reconciled at the time, it remains to be seen whether 50 Cent's involvement in the recent feud changes things.