  "Beach vacation we all need" - Fans excited as Perrie Edwards announces new album, 'Perrie' 

“Beach vacation we all need” - Fans excited as Perrie Edwards announces new album, ‘Perrie’ 

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Aug 23, 2025 04:33 GMT
Hits Radio Live Manchester 2024 - Source: Getty
Perrie Edwards announces new album, ‘Perrie’ (Image via Getty)

Perrie Edwards, a former member of a group known as Little Mix, is all set to drop a full project as a solo singer. She has officially confirmed the release of her debut solo album, Perrie, scheduled to arrive on September 26, 2025.

Edwards made this announcement via Instagram on August 22, 2025. She has spent the last two years in the studio working on it, as the singer has mentioned in her recent interviews that she has been busy with her solo music.

"I can’t believe this day has arrived! It feels like a dream. My debut album ‘Perrie’ will be all yours on the 26th September!" her post caption reads.
also-read-trending Trending
Fans have reacted to her Perrie's new album release, with one X user commenting under @PopBase post about the same:

Haha, Perrie’s dropping her album like it’s a beach vacation we all need. September 26th, better start practicing our tan lines and playlist vibes! 😁😁😁”
Some have highlighted the importance of her individual career and shared how excited they are for Perrie's solo era.

Perrie Edwards announces debut solo album, Perrie

Perrie spoke about her new album with host Paul Carrick Brunson on a podcast titled We Need To Talk in September 2024 (Image via Instagram/@needtotalk)
Perrie spoke about her new album with host Paul Carrick Brunson on a podcast titled We Need To Talk in September 2024 (Image via Instagram/@needtotalk)

While officially announcing the release of her debut solo album, the singer mentioned on Instagram that Perrie will be out on September 26, 2025, through Columbia Records. The album will also be Perrie Edwards' first complete solo project since Little Mix went live in 2022, and is said to represent a significant milestone in her transformation into an independent artist.

The album announcement is accompanied with a cover art that shows Edwards in a sunlit, beach-like setting. She has also announced collaborations with several notable artists, including Ed Sheeran and RAYE.

The album reportedly has a personal and intimate connection to Edwards. Perrie features the singer's son, Axel, with clips of him singing. She confirmed this during a conversation with UK's Heart Radio on June 21, 2024.

Perrie Edwards’ rise with Little Mix

Little Mix at the Global Awards 2019 (Image via Getty)
Little Mix at the Global Awards 2019 (Image via Getty)

In 2011, Perrie Edwards started her music career by entering The X Factor UK. Within the competition, she was placed in a group with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson. The four of them went on to form Little Mix, the first group in history to win the show.

Their first single, Cannonball, topped the UK Singles Chart, and the success of their other tracks firmly established them in the pop mainstream. Over the following decade, Little Mix became one of the most successful girl groups, selling over 60 million records globally, as reported by Music Business Worldwide.

Tracks like Secret Love Song and Love Me Like You and world tour performances have helped Perrie Edwards establish her fanbase. Now, she is looking forward to dropping her debut solo album Perrie on September 26, 2025.

