"Because that's not my story" — Ghostface Killah explains why he hasn't watched Wu-Tang: An American Saga

In a recent statement, rapper and Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah candidly addressed that he had not watched the popular television series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

On June 28, 2024, during an episode of the Toure Show, Ghostface Killah elaborated to the host Touré on his decision not to watch RZA's Hulu series, stating that he believes it does not reflect his 'story.'

Additionally, he acknowledged that RZA, a record producer and the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, is aware that Killah has abstained from viewing the series. Killah revealed:

"I never seen that s**t. I never watched it. Never in my life. RZA know that. Because that's not my story."

According to IMDb, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a three-season drama series that follows the formation of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. RZA's vision shows the rise of African American men who were split between music and crime. It was released on September 4, 2019.

Wu-Tang Clan was formed in 1992. The group members include RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.

Ghostface Killah on Wu-Tang: An American Saga

On Friday, Ghostface Killah sat with American writer Touré and explained his reason for not watching the Hulu series, suggesting that the show doesn't accurately portray his entire personal story but only bits of it. Killah said:

"You want a Ghostface story, you get a Ghostface story. It's not my story. You could take a piece of me: 'Oh, he had two brothers with muscular dystrophy.' I'm me. There's a story behind myself."

He further acknowledged RZA's vision and called him "brother." However, Khillah revealed that he had never been given the opportunity to communicate with the writer responsible for his character in the series after the initial meeting. Killah told Touré:

"I'm glad that y'all saying it was good, 'cause you know RZA my brother. He got a vision [of] something he wanna put on TV, alright cool. But I never got a chance to speak to the person that was writing me. Whoever was writing my parts out, I never got a chance to do my one-two after the first time."

Ghostface Killah further revealed that during the first season, he had a chance to sit with a writer once, but the story he collaborated on with the writer was not portrayed in the series. Killah stated:

"[I] did it one time and the first season it didn't show up how I wrote it. I mean how I was talking to the person."

Siddiq Saunderson played Ghostface Killah in all 3 seasons. As per IMDb, the writing credits of the series were given to 21 people, including RZA, Rodney Barnes, and Ryan O'Nan.

Last year in May, another Wu-Tang Clan member, Method Man, shared a similar opinion about the series with Kevin Hart on his Golden Minds podcast. Clifford Smith, Jr., better known by his stage name Method Man, explained that he had never watched an episode because he felt the story was tweaked. He stated:

"So to see this come to fruition on screen, it was a no-brainer for me knowing how RZA works. In the beginning, it was like, 'Wow, they're taking a lot of liberties here with the story'."

Method Man further revealed that he received the scripts but has yet to watch them. He explained that he chose not to interfere with their process. Smith further said:

"I haven't watched an episode, personally, but I get the scripts ahead of time. Everything ain't for everybody, that's all I could say. I did not want to mess with their process. These people get paid to do these things."

RZA did not comment on any of the remarks made by Wu-Tang Clan members. However, in February 2023, he told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview that he takes things seriously. For Wu-Tang: An American Saga, he sat reading a 100-page budget booklet to figure out everything well.

