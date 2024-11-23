"Beef has never been your strong suit in rap": Fans warn Lil Wayne over stirring feud with Kendrick Lamar as GNX response tweet goes viral

The lyrics of Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX, which threw shade at the New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne, has sparked new controversy. In one of the songs, Wacced Out Murals, he sang:

“I used to bump Tha Carter III, the irony I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down… Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these ni*ga agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces…”

Wayne posted an Instagram video on September 13 voicing his disapproval of Kendrick Lamar being selected to perform during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show instead of him. He also expressed his sadness about not being selected because he was hoping to be.

Now, shortly after this, Wayne uploaded a status on X which fans thought could be the starting of a new feud. On November 23, he took to X and wrote:

“Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love..”

Meanwhile, once the status went viral, netizens took to X to react to the same. Many even requested Wayne not to stir the feud as “beef has never been your strong suit.”

“With all due respect, Wayne, you’re gifted at many things, but beef has never been your strong suit in rap..,” one X user said.

Many X users even criticized him over the entire thing. Some claimed that the Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t even “promised” to him and he is overreacting. Other users claimed that Kendrick Lamar allegedly didn’t diss him.

“You cried over a halftime show that was never promised to you just because you felt entitled to it like a little b*tch,” wrote one X user.

“I can’t believe you were busy crying all over podcast over someone else headlining Super Bowl but you expect him not to respond?...” commented another one.

“... Why you acting like you didn’t make a whole vid crying about the Super Bowl + Kendrick didn’t even diss you,” said another one.

On the other hand, many suggested him to ignore Kendrick. One even pointed out that people are disrespecting him in the comment section.

“There’s way too much disrespect to Wayne in these comments below,” one wrote, defending Wayne.

“Ignore Kendrick idolo,” suggested one user.

“Ignore him my idol, you’re bigger than him,” another one suggested the same.

Kendrick Lamar’s Wacced Out Murals invoked Lil Wayne’s fury

Lamar is all set for his Super Bowl performance (Image via Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar's latest album, GNX, appears to take aim at New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne. The 12-track album, which was released on November 22, is Lamar's most recent statement of the year that has seen many feuds.

The album seems to feature Kendrick Lamar's critical commentary on Lil Wayne, and other musicians, like Snoop Dogg. It also includes introspective tracks and collaborations.

On the track Wacced Out Murals, Kendrick Lamar talked about Lil Wayne's disappointment at not being selected to be the main act in the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl halftime event in his hometown of New Orleans in February 2025. In another line, he rapped:

“Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these (expletive) agitated/ I’m just glad it’s on their faces/ Quite frankly, plenty artist but they outdated/ Old (expletive) flows trying to convince me that you they favorite."

The album was released after Lil Wayne publicly expressed his disappointment in September on Instagram about not being chosen as the halftime performer. Additionally, he described it as a squandered chance to speak for his city. During the same video, he said:

"That hurt... You know what I'm talking about... I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a let-down… I feel like I let all of y'all down by not getting that opportunity."

Nevertheless, after this, neither Kendrick Lamar nor Wayne has commented on the matter.

