"Best son" - Fan emotional over Jackson Wang’s reported MagicMan 2 tracklist featuring heartfelt tribute to his parents

Jackson Wang released the much-anticipated track, Buck, a collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh from the former's upcoming album Magic Man 2 on May 9. Along with the song's release came the information about the rest of the album's tracklist. The pre-orders for the album are already up on the singer's website, which will be released on July 18, 2025.

Upon the tracklist reveal, fans were emotional to see the singer's parents' names as one of the song titles. They took to social media to express their excitement for the album. Here's what one X user wrote:

"track no 10??? omg?? best son"

"Just seeing the tracklist is already making me cry... Need lots of tissue for sure." a user wrote

"THE TRACKLIST MY GOD IM CLAIMING ACCESS AND DEAR:" a X user wrote

"i just know i’m gonna sob so hard with sophie ricky" another fan replied

Fans also began to wonder if the chronology of the tracks means something. They also took to guessing if Jackson's mother's name is a typo in the tracklist.

"TRACK 10: Sophie Ricky that's the name of his parents jackson wang wrote a song and dedicated it to his parents" a fan wrote

"But one curiosity, I thought mama's name is Sophia, it's Sophie here Typo, or does he mean it?" another fan replied

"Dear : Sophie Ricky (who) made me a man" a netizen commented

All you need to know about Jackson Wang's Magic Man 2

Magic Man 2 is an upcoming album by Jackson Wang, which serves as a sequel to the previous album Magic Man. This album has been in the making for quite some time. The words "Chapter 1: May 23" are also written on the website, signaling a new reveal on that date.

The album features prerelease singles like High Alone, GBAD, and the latest BUCK (ft. Diljit Dosanjh). He had previously teased that Made Me a Man would be the final track on the album. The tracklist for Jackson Wang's Magic Man 2 is as follows:

1. High Alone

2. Not For Me

3. Access

4. BUCK (feat. Diljit Dosanjh)

5. GBAD

6. Hate to Love

7. One Time

8. Everything

9. Dear:

10. Sophie Ricky

11. Made Me a Man

The album is currently open for physical and digital copy pre-orders. The album pricing are as follows:

CD - $14

CD + signed card - $14

Vinyl + signed card - $30

T-shirt + CD + poster box set - $35

Hoodie + CD box set - $65

Digital album (Explicit) - $10

Digital album (Edited) - $10

In other news, Jackson Wang was recently seen alongside GOT7 members at their recent world tour concert in Thailand.

