“That’s ridiculous!” — Fans defend Jackson Wang over allegations of saying the N-word; Eric Nam’s studio responds

On April 10, 2025, Jackson Wang, the Hong Kong-born singer and former member of the K-pop group GOT7, faced allegations of using a racial slur during his appearance on Eric Nam's talk show, Daebak Show.

The controversy arises from a segment in the April 8, 2025, episode of Daebak Show, during which the GOT7 idol was reportedly seen using the N-word. The episode featured Eric Nam, Ashley Choi, and BTOB‘s Peniel as hosts, with the GOT7 rapper as their guest. The particular clip went viral online.

However, Eric Nam's studio, DIVE Studios, released the original clip of their show to prove that the footage circulating online, which painted Jackson in a negative light, had been altered and manipulated. DIVE Studios stated,

"We want to address the serious and misleading allegations currently circulating online regarding a recent clip featuring Jackson on DIVE. We do not take this situation lightly and want to provide clear context: 1. In the original, unedited clip, Jackson says “brother.” 2.A separate, edited version is being shared that is inaccurate and misleading.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to remove this portion from the YouTube video due to concerns around potential misrepresentation. For full transparency, here is the original, unedited video:"

A netizen (@__sayn__) posted that particular clip on social media that highlighted the game segment of the Daebak Show episode. Eric Nam, Ashley Choi, Jackson Wang, and BTOB‘s Peniel began playing games, one of which involved writing in Korean. When Jackson received an incorrect answer, he tossed the notepad playfully and stood up to leave.

The netizen alleged that DIVE Studios modified the video on YouTube to hide the curse word but forgot to do the same on Weibo. They claimed they were sharing the original version where Jackson used the N-word. Fans came together to defend Jackson Wang, pointing out that DIVE Studios doesn't have a Weibo account, making the netizen's allegations baseless.

Additionally, fans highlighted that the viral clip was taken from DIVE Studios' original YouTube video and edited before being posted on Weibo. This further angered fans, who criticized the netizen for spreading false information and hate.

"That's ridiculous! Many people just watch a clip with "b---",u may not even hear what he said clearly, but u some guys are "sure" he said the n word. Even after the unedited version was released, u some guys still remain the misleading tweets and let other people to hate him," one fan wrote.

Fans defended the GOT7 rapper, emphasizing that Jackson Wang has never used any racial slurs throughout his career.

"I watched both episodes and did not hear anything that was bad. Just opened up X and seeing this. Jackson is an amazing human and does not deserve this. People just got to complain no matter what. UGH," a fan wrote.

"It’s saddening that it had to come to this just becuz of a particular someone throwing things out of context & calling it racial. Jackson is professional & has always respected all races. There’s NO WAY that he would use any slurs against any ethnicities!" another fan said.

"Oh y'all are STUPID, taking a video where y'all "think" y'all heard him say the n word and acting like he actually did is so stupid. Thank god they shared the full clip because some of y'all can't do ur own research," another fan added.

Some fans noted that @__sayn__ made his account private after DIVE Studios directly debunked and refuted his claim. Fans called for the individual to apologize to Jackson Wang for spreading false accusations against him.

"I'm glad they addressed it and posted. It just irks me that Jackson literally gets treated like a demon when he hasn't shown himself to be one," a fan wrote.

"@__sayn__ now what? You went private. OF COURSE. delete all your messy tweets and apologize since YOU STARTED THIS," another fan noted.

"Kpop stans on the quotes trying to turn valid criticisms into racism because they can't accept they were wrong, what a joke. No, you were NOT right to jump to conclusions, get mad at someone and spread misinformation without clear proof of your allegations. Act like adults," another fan added.

Jackson Wang discusses marriage, parenthood, and musical journey on Eric Nam's Daebak Show

On April 8, 2025, Jackson Wang appeared on Eric Nam's popular podcast, Daebak Show. In this candid conversation, Wang delved into his aspirations for marriage and fatherhood, as well as reflections on his musical career and personal experiences that have shaped his journey.

During the interview, Jackson Wang expressed a heartfelt desire to settle down before turning 35. He articulated his wish to start a family, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time with his future children.

The GOT7 rapper highlighted the value of being an active and present father, noting that as he grows older, he wants to ensure he can engage meaningfully in his children's lives.

When discussing the prospect of having children, Jackson Wang displayed a deep sense of empathy and respect for his future wife's preferences regarding having a child. He acknowledged the physical challenges related to childbirth and emphasized that the decision to have kids would ultimately rest with his wife.

“My dream is living on a farm. Me and my partner, right, happy. I'm like, 'hey, I love kids.' But if she says she doesn't want that's up to her. Because all the pain is her. Right? That's not me. Honestly speaking, what the f*ck do we have to do? It's our queen, right. So they decide," he said.

He also expressed openness to adoption if his partner chose not to have biological children, emphasizing his commitment to supporting her choices.

Jackson Wang also reflected on his musical journey, sharing insights into his evolution as an artist. He recounted the challenges he faced during his early years in the industry, including feelings of isolation and the pressure of maintaining a demanding schedule.

He candidly discussed a time when he felt lost and disconnected, which prompted him to take a step back and reevaluate his path. He shared that his song HIGH ALONE was inspired by his personal experiences.

Jackson Wang made a comeback with his group, GOT7, by releasing their new album, WINTER HEPTAGON, in January 2025. The group reunited to launch a new album after three years following the release of their eponymous EP, GOT7.

