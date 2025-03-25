“Soo real for this” — Fans react to GOT7's Jackson Wang's funny confession about nearly debuting under CUBE with Mark if cut from JYP

On March 24, 2025, GOT7's Jackson Wang appeared on the talk show hosted by the YouTube channel DNE comment "Hey, Come here," hosted by Super Junior's Donghae and Eunhyuk.

Jackson disclosed that during his tenure as a trainee, he once approached Park Jin-young (JYP), the founder of JYP Entertainment, to request permission to date. This request was met with a directive to write an apology letter, highlighting the company's emphasis on trainees maintaining focus on their development.

Jackson humorously questioned, "Why can't you allow real love?" reflecting his youthful perspective at the time. Furthermore, he recalled how he and Mark almost got "cut" from debuting as GOT7 members.

"Me and mark almost got cut. When jinyoung hyung (JYP PD) is assessing us, he's only watching the video, it's not live. That makes a difference. He thought we weren't right for the group, so he was going to cut us off. But Jay B and Jinyoung went to the director, and said, 'if they get cut off, we will quit too'."

Jackson hilariously switched from a somber narration to a funny one with his statement that he was ready to sign with CUBE Entertainment if he and Mark were kicked out of JYP Entertainment.

"Then, when we were at the dorm, we were in front of the fridge. I still remember that moment. We sat in front of the fridge, the four of us, me and Mark, and Jinyoung, and JAY B. We cried. JAY B was crying and saying, 'How can I send you two back to your country?' But actually me and Mark were going sign with CUBE. I already thought about it," he said.

This candid confession elicited a wave of reactions from fans, who found Jackson Wang's boldness and sincerity both endearing and entertaining. One fan wrote on X:

"Looool Jackson is soo real for this! ‘Homeee?! I was preparing to sign with cube! ‘ Cube will forever be the home of Ex YG and JYP trainees."

Social media platforms were abuzz with comments appreciating his straightforwardness.

"My hyungline. It's always been one for all and all for one with GOT7, right from the very start," a fan wrote.

"I was at the verge of crying-- and then suddenly BAAAAMMM laughing out loud. Oh Jackson," another fan said.

"My hyungline. JJProject using their leverage for the right reasons... we wouldn't have GOT7 as it is now if not for Jay B & Jinyoung. Can you even begin to imagine what would've happened if Markson got cut???" another fan added.

Others mentioned that they couldn't imagine GOT7 without the seven members.

"AND THAT WHY I LOVE THEM," a fan reacted.

"HAHAHAHHA he’s so funny. Gosh I need time to catch up with all these interviews and content from him," another fan said.

"I can’t imagine if they had all quit," another fan stated.

GOT7's group activities and recent developments

GOT7 was formed under JYP Entertainment and debuted on January 16, 2014. It comprises members Jay B, Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. In 2021, the members ended their solo contracts with the agency and set out on their respective solo endeavors.

After parting ways with JYP Entertainment, the group released the single Encore in February 2021. In May 2022, they unveiled their self-titled EP, GOT7, under Warner Music Korea. The EP's title track was NANANA.

This release was accompanied by the GOT7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon, held both online and offline at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

They released their comeback album, Winter Heptagon, in January 2025. To commemorate their 11th anniversary, the group scheduled a solo concert in Seoul from February 1-2, 2025, marking their first solo concert in Seoul since Homecoming in May 2022.

In other news, Jackson Wang established his own label, Team Wang, and pursued a global music career after leaving JYP Entertainment. He released the album MAGIC MAN in 2022. MAGIC MAN 2 will be released sometime in 2025.

