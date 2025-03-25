“Did MAGIC MAN kill someone?”- GOT7 Jackson Wang’s GBAD MV teaser sparks wild fan theories

GOT7's Jackson Wang has been teasing his upcoming album Magic Man for quite some time. On March 25, he dropped a teaser for the second single from the album. Titled GBAD, this single will be released on the singer's birthday on March 28.

Ad

The 10-second teaser video opens with a body with a hole in the middle of the torso, presumably blasted off by a heavy weapon. The edges ooze of slime and smoke as the screen zooms in from the hole on Jackson Wang standing across with his face painted in black and white, akin to the makeup for Magic Man. Fans began speculating theories as to what it could mean for the song:

Ad

Trending

"Did MAGIC MAN kill someone?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The teaser concluded with the song's title art. The letters are written to resemble an octopus' tentacles surrounded by an assortment of exotic birds and plants. Fans compared the teaser to a Wes Anderson film set and called it 'psychedelic.'

"this looks like a Wes Anderson film set," a fan wrote.

"It looks gnarly and yet beautiful i can't waiiit," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Still here, still can't get over this magnifique psychedelic piece." a user wrote.

Jackson Wang wrote "Life is fking great...." when sharing the teaser. The song is up for pre-save across leading music streaming platforms. Fans compared the octopus tentacle-themed logo to that of Captain Davy Jones from Pirates of the Caribbean. Further details about the song have not been revealed yet. Here's what the fans added:

Ad

"Oh my god, can't wait... The lore is about to hit hard," a fan wrote.

"Jackson gonna duel with the undead? All that dripping slime and octopus elements… ? Pirates of the Caribbean feels man..Captain Davy Jones… maybe I'm overthinking it, but I'm having so much fun trying to decipher this teaser hehe #GBAD," a fan replied.

Ad

"The set for the MV looks like the SIM city type of neighbourhood Is the storyline taking place inside a game? Can't wait for #GBAD and its MV!" a user wrote.

All we know about Jackson Wang's upcoming album Magic Man 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

After making a comeback with GOT7 in January 2025, Jackson Wang switched focus to his solo activities. He began teasing his upcoming album, Magic Man 2, by posting snippets from his daily life on social media. Then, on February 12, he released High Alone, the first single from the album. The album is touted to be created from Wang's personal experiences.

In an interview with Elle India in February, Jackson Wang mentioned that he will be visiting India in May this year. That visit will mark the singer's second trip to India, following his debut on the Indian stage at Lollapalooza Mumbai in 2023.

Further details of the upcoming album by the High Alone singer are awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback