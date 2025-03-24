“Wdym why can't you allow real love”— Fans in stitches as GOT7’s Jackson Wang hilariously recalls the time he asked for dating rights as a trainee

On Monday, March 24, GOT7's Jackson Wang appeared on the South Korean talk show, Hey Come Here, hosted by the Super Junior D&E subunit members, Donghae and Eunhyuk. During the same, the GOT7 member spoke about several topics with the hosts as they exchanged stories over drinks. One of the things that Jackson Wang talked about was his trainee days.

He shared that when he was a trainee under JYP Entertainment, he was caught dating. Following which, he went to the executive of the Rookie Development team and asked them why they couldn't allow real love. He also further insisted that his romantic life wouldn't affect his job and asked the staff members to reconsider their opinion. Regardless, Jackson was asked to write an apology letter for the same.

"When I was a trainee, I was caught dating. I said this. I said to that executive at the Rookie Development team, "Why can't you allow real love?". But look, if you think about it now, it's totally nonsense. (I said) "Hey, I can make sure this won't affect my job," he said.

Wang added,

"But he said I should write an apology. But I think, what's really healthy about how JYP works is that when we're preparing to be an artist, they want us to fully focus on that."

The idol claimed that after that he didn't date anyone during his trainee or debut days. Regardless, when this piece of information landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but hilariously react to the same. They found the idol's unexpected response to getting caught dating by his agency adorable and funny at the same time.

"he's so funny please wdym why can't you allow real love he's THE lover boy."

""why can't you allow real love" imagine a 16 year old telling you this i wouldn't even be mad at him i would have p*ssed myself from laughter," said a fan on X.

"this is literally the most rookie jackson thing ever LMFAOOOOOO," added another fan.

"so obsessed with every single sentence that comes out of his mouth," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how unexpected and hilarious the idol's response was.

""Why can't you allow real love?" My heart. Jackson Wang has always been a lover boy," stated a fan.

""Why can't you allow real love?" that's a lover boy through and through," added an X user.

"BUT HE IS SO SWEET FOR DEFENDING HIS LOVE I-, imagine having Jackson Wang fight for you coz he likes you THAT much bye," said a netizen.

"This might be the most Jackson Wang he's ever Jackson Wang'd," commented another X user.

All you need to know about GOT7's Jackson Wang and his recent activities

Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong rapper and singer-songwriter who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 alongside his fellow GOT7 members. As the idol participated in the comebacks and concerts of the K-pop boy group, he also rolled out a few solo activities. In 2016, during GOT7's first concert in Seoul, he performed two of his self-composed songs, I Love IT and WOLO.

In 2017, he started his own management team in China called Team Wang for his activities and promotions in China. He also established a distribution company under the team called Snake or the Rabbit based in the United States. The same year, he released his first single, Papillion, which he soon followed up with the release of a second single in November 2017 called OKAY.

He composed, wrote the lyrics, and arranged both the songs by himself. In 2019, he rolled out his first studio album, Mirrors. Wang also consistently took part in collaborations, such as in the track Tequila Sunrise by 88Rising, Higher Brothers' KnowKnow, and many more. In 2021, he and his fellow GOT7 members left JYP Entertainment after their contracts' expiration.

He continued his solo activities under his own label, Team Wang. He further rolled out other solo songs like Alone, LMLY, Drive You Home, etc. In 2022, he released his second studio album, Magic Man, and followed it up with a world tour under the same name as the album. The tour had stops across Asia, Europe, North America, Mexico, and South America.

The idol also performed at the Coachella festival for two consecutive years, in 2023 and 2024. Most recently, he and his fellow GOT7 members made a comeback after three years with the release of their mini album, Winter Heptagon, in January 2025.

