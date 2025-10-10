BIA’s Bianca: Tracklist, features, and more to know

BIA has released her debut studio album, Bianca, on Friday, October 10. It comprises 16 tracks and has features from multiple artists on a few songs.

BIA, whose real name is Bianca Miquela Landrau, announced the release of Bianca earlier this year. Her debut album speaks about her rise from being a social media favorite to becoming a global artist and having something to prove. It features 16 tracks and is available on all streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

The album has features from Key Glock, Nas, A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, Becky G, Young Miko, Tyler ICU, and Ty Dolla $ign. Speaking about the album, Landrau told Hot New Hip Hop:

"If I could take the best things about Bia and put them into an album… I’d have Bianca. Poured my whole heart into this with people I love. I wanted it to feel personal, unpredictable, and timeless.”

Here is the complete track list of BIA's new album:

October Dade (ft. Key Glock) We On Go II (ft. Ferg & Denzel Curry) Sad Party One Thing Pray For You (ft. Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison) Hard Way (ft. Becky G) Bad Guy +44 Ready Set Birthday Behavior (ft. Young Miko) Guava NWFA Awake Crazy (ft. Ty Dolla $ign) Trifling

BIA opens up on whether Bianca contains diss against Cardi B amidst their feud

Cardi B released her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19 this year. In one of its tracks, Pretty & Petty, she takes digs at BIA, rapping:

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head—Bow! I'm dead.”

In an interview on Hot 97, released on October 9, BIA opened up about Cardi's diss and said:

“I was like, ‘Well, I'm glad she felt like she'd get that off'. I knew it was coming because, like, this is rap. I'm competitive so, like: I diss you, you diss me, but you diss me, I diss you … "

"We know what the reasons were and why it was all happening so I just, it's part of the game, right, you know? it doesn't really make me feel no type of way other than like, it's not true. Like there's things on there that's like, and what am I supposed to do? Keep rapping with Pardison [Fontaine]? You know I gotta, like, let that go.”

BIA was also asked if she had Cardi in her mind while writing her new debut studio album, Bianca, and she denied it, saying:

“Why would I? I don't care about anybody that much to get up and dedicate my life to like, ‘Oh, let me get at her.’ Like, no way, bro, that's crazy.”

The rapper also added that while she would be open to working with Cardi B again, a full reconciliation is off the table.

The two rappers have been beefing since around 2023 after fans speculated that Cardi has allegedly been copying BIA's style. BIA released her single, I'm That B*tch, in 2023, which was sampled from Missy Elliott's 1999 track, She's A B*tch. Cardi then released Like What (Freestyle), which also sampled the same song.

