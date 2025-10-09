Rapper Bia recently revealed that a phone conversation with Cardi B was the catalyst for her 2024 diss track SUE MEEE. For those uninformed, the feud between the two female emcees reignited after Cardi B dissed Bia in the song Pretty &amp; Petty from her latest album, Am I The Drama?, released on September 19, 2025.During her recent interview on HOT 97, which aired on October 8, 2025, Bia addressed the feud and explained why she created her diss track SUE MEEE, which she released in June 2024. Bia, whose full name is Bianca Landrau, claimed that Cardi B called her and screamed on the phone after the former liked a tweet that noted the similarities between Cardi B's song Enough (2024) and Bia's album Really Her (2023).&quot;It started on the phone, and she [Cardi B] called me screaming like 15 times back to back, so once that respect is out the window...the yelling was because I liked a tweet for the similarities between the creative. So you wanna shut smaller artists down and bully them about how they feel or out of their creative that you stealing from...I don’t want to be on good terms with people who record conversations, phone calls, and spin narratives to sell music. I don't do that. That's not my MO,” Bia said.For context, Cardi B played a recorded clip of her phone call with Bia during an Instagram Live session in June 2024, days after Bia previewed a diss track (which was later released as SUE MEEE) on social media. According to Complex, Cardi claimed that Bia accused her of copying her musical style in Enough on the phone call, which had resulted in a screaming match between the two emcees.During the live, Cardi also addressed the cheating allegations that Bia had alluded to in her preview, saying, &quot;Imma sue you and you gotta come with receipts.&quot; This served as the title for Bia's diss track.Elsewhere in Bia's HOT 97 interview, the host asked the rapper if she felt bad for her lyrics on SUE MEE. Bia said that she didn't feel bad because there were no lies in the diss track. She also clarified that she never spoke negatively about Cardi B's kids and only addressed the rapper herself, but used the kids' names (Kulture and Wave) as wordplay.In the first verse of SUE MEEE, Bia seemingly name-dropped Cardi B's children, rapping:&quot;All that surgery and how your body looks so mid/ Thought your a** was for the culture, you just tryin' to ride the wave/ You should be home with your kids 'cause bitch, you speak like second grade/ Now these b***hes getting brave, heard this ho do brujeria.&quot;Bia explained the origins of her beef with Cardi BDuring her recent interview on HOT 97, Bia claimed that her beef with Cardi B began after she noted similarities between her 2023 album Really Her and Cardi's 2024 song Enough. Bia added that the &quot;similarities between the creatives&quot; rubbed her the wrong way, suggesting that she was a smaller artist working with a relatively smaller team, while Cardi was a bigger artist who allegedly &quot;re-worked&quot; her creative but didn't give her any credit.&quot;There were similarities between my album Really Her and her song Enough, and different things that fans were pulling and bringing to my attention...For me, it was the similarities between the creatives because I'm not a machine, I'm a one band show so when I'm writing the songs and I'm doing the creative...it's not even about her, it's about that you have smaller artists or artists who don't have as big of a platform and their creative gets re-worked by a bigger artist,&quot; she said.Bia performing at the 2024 NBA Finals (Image via Getty)While Cardi did not respond via song after Bia released SUE MEEE at the time, she fired back at the rapper on her new album, calling her &quot;Diarrhea Bia&quot; in the track Pretty &amp; Petty. She also mocked Bia's physical appearance and questioned why she was &quot;always at Diddy house.&quot;In her recent HOT 97 interview, Bia said she wasn't hurt by Pretty &amp; Petty, as diss tracks were part of the rap industry. The emcee also took a subtle dig at Cardi in the interview, alluding to the latter's alleged ghostwriter allegations and saying that she didn't want to &quot;keep rapping with Pardison [Fontaine],&quot; who has been credited as co-writer on several Cardi B songs. She also invited Cardi to a live rap battle.She’s Fishy ➐ @ShesFishyLINKBIA tells Hot97 why she hasn’t responded to Cardi B’s diss towards her. 👀 “What am I supposed to do? keep rapping with Pardison? I’m not about to keep going back and forth with you and the writer”Additionally, Bia said she didn't want to continue her beef with Cardi at this point because the latter was pregnant, asking to enjoy her pregnancy. She also added that she didn't want to be framed as the &quot;bad guy&quot; for dissing a fellow artist who was pregnant, saying that that was not &quot;the energy&quot; she wanted.“I can go get on your a** again, but it's like: girl, enjoy your pregnancy, you know what I'm saying? Go enjoy your pregnancy. I don't wanna get on your a** again, say something that gonna hurt your feelings, make me look like the ‘bad guy’ because I'm talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that's not the energy I'm on, you know? Like, I don't want that to come back to me. My mother didn't raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady. That's out.”Meanwhile, Cardi B hit back at Bia about her following her HOT 97 interview. According to Complex, Cardi rehashed their entire beef during an X Spaces conversation and denied copying Bia's music, saying, &quot;everything about you [Bia] is boring.&quot;