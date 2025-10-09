What happened between Bia and Cardi B? Feud explored as rapper addresses diss against her on ‘Am I The Drama?’ 

Bia has opened up about her feud with Cardi B, clarifying that her new album, Bianca, isn't about the latter. She added that while a truce between the two artists isn't possible, she would be willing to collaborate with the WAP singer.

Ad

Bia and Cardi B have had a feud since 2023, especially following their singles that sampled Missy Elliott's 1999 track, She's a B*tch. Bia, whose real name is Bianca Miquela Landrau, released the song named I'm That B*tch in 2023. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, released Like What (Freestyle) in March 2024.

Many fans speculated that the latter's song is inspired by Landrau's track. It led to both artists exchanging digs at each other in songs and on X (formerly Twitter). Cardi also dissed the Besito singer in her track, Pretty & Petty, from her album, Am I The Drama?, which was released on September 19 this year. She rapped:

Ad

Trending

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head—Bow! I'm dead.”

Now, Bia has her new album, Bianca, coming out on October 10, 2025. In an interview on Hot 97, released on October 8, she was asked if she had Cardi B on her mind while making Bianca. She answered:

“Why would I? I don't care about anybody that much to get up and dedicate my life to like, ‘Oh, let me get at her.’ Like, no way, bro, that's crazy.”

Ad

“I can always address it after. Like, I can always drop it, not drop it … but I just feel like it's like a little beneath me because that was a year ago for me. So now this album was coming out on [Oct. 10] either way, whether she dissed me or not,” she added.

Bianca will be Bia's debut studio album.

Ad

Also Read: “She kinda ate LOL”: Fans react as Cardi B takes a shot at Bia amid ongoing feud

Bia opens on Cardi B's diss against her on Pretty & Petty

2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles (Image Source: Getty)

In the aforementioned Hot 97 interview, Bia also spoke about Cardi's digs towards her on Pretty & Petty. The latter had dissed multiple artists on her album, Am I The Drama?. Claiming that she wasn't bothered by it, Bia said:

Ad

“I was like, ‘Well, I'm glad she felt like she'd get that off’. I knew it was coming because, like, this is rap. I'm competitive so, like: I diss you, you diss me, but you diss me, I diss you …"

"We know what the reasons were and why it was all happening so I just, it's part of the game, right, you know? It doesn't really make me feel no type of way other than like, it's not true. Like there's things on there that's like, and what am I supposed to do? Keep rapping with Pardison [Fontaine]? You know I gotta, like, let that go.”

Ad

Bia also said that if Cardi B wants to "get in a booth" with her and rap, she will be open to the idea. However, she added that a truce between them isn't possible. She also denied Cardi's previous claims that she took digs at her children.

Also Read: When did Cardi B and Ice Spice start beefing? Feud timeline explored as ‘WAP’ star threatens to attack rapper in alleged audio

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More