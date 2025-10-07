  • home icon
  "Don't get pregnant while still married": Netizens react as Cardi B reportedly agrees to pay Offset millions in spousal support to finalize divorce

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Oct 07, 2025 12:18 GMT
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year
Cardi B reportedly agrees to pay Offset millions in spousal support to finalize divorce

Social media users are in disbelief after reports surfaced that Cardi B has allegedly agreed to pay Offset millions in spousal support to finalize their divorce. The news amplified by Daily Loud on X went viral and has since sparked widespread discussion.

As per AllHipHop's report, the purported divorce settlement provides a large spousal support payment by Cardi B to Offset and an alleged 70/30 property division in his favor.

Although the information isn't officially verified, the statements have sparked controversial discussions on the internet, and most fans were surprised by the financial terms being discussed.

It seems that Offset is walking off with a substantial portion of the couple's joint wealth. One comment took a note of both Cardi and Offset’s actions during their tumultuous marriage.

“Legit reasons. Both wrong but you don’t get pregnant while still married and you don’t get another woman pregnant while still married.”

Some fans pointed out the irony of the situation.

Many Cardi fans came to her defense, recalling how she had made efforts to hold their marriage together despite frequent differences.

The divorce procedure is still in progress, and the ultimate spousal support amount and the property distribution are yet to be established by the court.

Cardi B allegedly to pay Offset in divorce settlement

The romance between Cardi B and Offset has been greatly publicized and has undergone an on-and-off romance since the duo secretly got married in 2017.

Over the years, Offset has been accused of infidelity, which has led to several separations and emotional encounters that are openly discussed by both artists.

In September 2020, the first time they officially separated, Cardi B filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia, and cited irreconcilable differences and requested primary custody of their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The filing, though, was withdrawn later, with Cardi confirming that the couple had chosen to reconcile.

Things came to a head in July 2024, when Cardi B filed for divorce again after years of continued tension. The filing claimed that Cardi wanted primary custody of their two children, Kulture and Wave, and that all marital assets be shared equally. In his turn, Offset filed an amended divorce petition where he requested spousal support and joint custody of the children.

One of the most discussed aspects of their separation was the issue of spousal support. Although Cardi B originally added her own support request, it was eventually removed, and she publicly declared that she didn't desire to be financially dependent on Offset.

According to legal updates by People, the divorce of Cardi B and Offset is yet to be settled as of October 2025. Even though there are rumors circulating on social media that Cardi has supposedly agreed to make millions of dollars in spousal support and that the asset division goes 70/30 in his favor, no court records or other official statements have verified such numbers.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside - Source: Getty

On September 22, 2025, Cardi B publicly stated on a livestream on X Spaces that she was legally separated from Offset, but the legal course of action was ongoing. Cardi explained that she and Offset, aka Kiari Cephus, remained married according to their unresolved financial agreements.

“On a contract, I'm practically still married, because somebody hold me hostage if I don't give them millions of dollars to get out of it.”

Offset, in the meantime, hasn't officially addressed the rumored settlement but is still following his legal demands in court.

The ongoing legal battle between the two rappers has highlighted the financial and emotional complexity of their marriage. Although most of the news on the Internet is based on unconfirmed sources regarding the multimillion-dollar payout and unequal asset division, what's known is that the couple is in the midst of finalizing their divorce.

