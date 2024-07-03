Big Sean reveals 'The Slim Shady LP' was his first-bought album as he features on Eminem's latest single 'Tobey'

Eminem dropped his latest single, Tobey, with fellow Detroit artists Big Sean and BabyTron. In light of its release, Sean Michael Leonard Anderson (a.k.a. Big Sean) took to the social media platform X(formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, July 3, 2024, to reveal that Eminem's 1999 album, The Slim Shady LP, was the first CD he brought with his own money.

Talking about coming to a full circle for featuring in the iconic rapper's upcoming album, Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Sean tweeted:

In a separate X post, Sean added:

"Let alone even know Em. A reminder to myself of how real unrealistic really is"

The two rappers have previously collaborated on 3 songs, Detroit vs. Everybody from ShadyXV (2014), No Favors from I Decided (2017), and Friday Night Cypher from Detroit 2 (2020). This also marks the first time both Eminem and Big Sean have worked with BabyTron.

Eminem once praised Big Sean, saying he inspired him to be the "best rapper"

A music video for Tobey, directed by Cole Bennett, is set to drop this Friday, July 5. The title is a reference to Tobey Maguire, who played one of the beloved Marvel comic superheroes, Spider-Man. While the character has been played by other actors, several fans allegedly claim Tobey's version, the best.

The cover art for the single features a version of the famous Spider-Man pointing meme with Em, Big Sean, and BabyTron in place of the superhero. Referencing Peter Parker getting bitten by a spider to turn into the superhero.

In the song, Eminem claims he got bitten by a goat (slang for greatest of all time) making him the best. The lyrics read:

"Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, me? Must’ve got bit by a goat (Yeah)/ I used to dream as a kid I would grow (Baa)"

Big Sean began his career participating in rap battle contests held by the Detriot Hip-Hop station, WHTD. During a 2008 interview with MTV, Sean revealed that while at the radio station, he once stopped Kanye West, who was visiting for an interview, to perform freestyle for him. West would later sign the rapper to his label GOOD Music.

The rapper rose to fame with his third mixtape, Finally Famous Vol. 3: BIG (2010). In 2011, he released his debut studio album, Finally Famous, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. His second album, Hall of Fame (2013), was met with similar success.

His subsequent albums, Dark Sky Paradise (2015), I Decided (2017), and Detroit 2 (2020), all debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. His singles Mercy, I Don't F**k with You, Wolves, and Bounce Back were certified platinum by the RIAA.

During a 2022 interview with XXL magazine, Eminem told the publication he would rather be the best rapper than just make good songs. He explained he didn't "hyper-focus on numbers and being on charts," stating:

"At this point, a lot of the big achievements that could come in your career have happened for me already, so I don't hyper-focus on numbers and being on charts."

He further added:

"What I hyper-focus on is people like Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, J. Cole and Big Sean, and watching them and how the f**k they're doing their shit. Because they're also focused on being the best rappers."

Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is Eminem's 12th studio album and is seemingly a send-off to his alter ego, Slim Shady. While promoting the album in May, the rapper published an obituary for Shady in the Detroit Free Press. The album is scheduled for a July 12 release.

