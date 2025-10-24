Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025: Complete winner list

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 were hosted at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Thursday, October 23. Bad Bunny was the big winner at the event with 11 awards, while the likes of Fuerza Regida and Karol G also won multiple awards.

Ad

Goyo and Javier Poza hosted the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025, and it was broadcast live on Telemundo. It will also be streamed on the Telemundo app, Peacock, and Telemundo Internacional across Latin America and the Caribbean. This year, the Billboard Latin Music Awards saw 49 different categories across different genres like Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm, and regional Mexican.

Bad Bunny, who is set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, won 11 awards. Karol G won six, while Fuerza Regida won five awards. Peso Pluma, Netón Vega, and Óscar Maydon also won multiple awards.

Ad

Trending

Laura Pausini received the Icon Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025. Elvis Crespo was inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame, while Peso Pluma received the inaugural Billboard Vanguard Award.

On that note, let's take a look at the complete list of the winners at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025:

Also Read: "You have four months to learn": Bad Bunny asks people to learn Spanish while reacting to 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show backlash on SNL

Ad

Overall Artists Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025:

Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere (Image Source: Getty)

Artist of the Year

Ad

Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year, New

Neton Vega

Tour of the Year

Shakira

Crossover Artist of the Year

Benny Blanco

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Song Categories

24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

Ad

Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny - DTMF

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Also Read: "This is for my people, my culture, and our history": Bad Bunny celebrates as he is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Ad

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Fuerza Regida

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Rimas

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Latin Airplay Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Sales Song of the Year

Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Streaming Song of the Year

Bad Bunny - DTMF

Album Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025

Top Latin Album of the Year

Ad

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Ad

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Mana

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Shakira - Soltera

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Top Latin Pop Album of the Year

Kapo - Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha

Top Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Ad

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Tropical Song of the Year

Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Top Tropical Album of the Year

Rubby Perez - Rubby Pérez ¡Grandes Éxitos!

Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Regional Mexican Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025

2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards - Winner's Walk (Image Source: Getty)

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Ad

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Fuerza Regida

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Tito Double P - Incómodo

Top Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Double P Records

Latin Rhythm Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Ad

Bad Bunny

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Baby Rasta & Gringo

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Bad Bunny - DTMF

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Rimas

Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Top Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Rimas

Writers/ Producers/ Publishers Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025

Songwriter of the Year

Ad

Neton Vega

Publisher of the Year

Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Sony Music Publishing

Producer of the Year

Ernesto “Neto” Fernández

Apart from the winners of the awards, a great moment that happened at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 was Rita Moreno presenting an award to Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican legend presented him with the Best Latin Artist of the 21st Century award, and they even shared some salsa moves on stage.

Ad

Bad Bunny expressed his admiration for Moreno and said that she has been an inspiration for many South American artists.

Also Read: "Landmark for jazz history" - Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's 'Winter Ahead' earns Best Collaboration & Song of the Year nominations at 2025 MAMA Awards

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More