Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025: Complete winner list

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 were hosted at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Thursday, October 23. Bad Bunny was the big winner at the event with 11 awards, while the likes of Fuerza Regida and Karol G also won multiple awards.
Goyo and Javier Poza hosted the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025, and it was broadcast live on Telemundo. It will also be streamed on the Telemundo app, Peacock, and Telemundo Internacional across Latin America and the Caribbean. This year, the Billboard Latin Music Awards saw 49 different categories across different genres like Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm, and regional Mexican.
Bad Bunny, who is set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, won 11 awards. Karol G won six, while Fuerza Regida won five awards. Peso Pluma, Netón Vega, and Óscar Maydon also won multiple awards.
Laura Pausini received the Icon Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025. Elvis Crespo was inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame, while Peso Pluma received the inaugural Billboard Vanguard Award.
On that note, let's take a look at the complete list of the winners at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025:
Overall Artists Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025:
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year, New
Neton Vega
Tour of the Year
Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year
Benny Blanco
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Song Categories
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year
Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Hot Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny - DTMF
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Fuerza Regida
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
Rimas
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Latin Airplay Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin
Sales Song of the Year
Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Streaming Song of the Year
Bad Bunny - DTMF
Album Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025
Top Latin Album of the Year
Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Mana
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Shakira - Soltera
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin
Top Latin Pop Album of the Year
Kapo - Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha
Top Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year
Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin
Top Tropical Album of the Year
Rubby Perez - Rubby Pérez ¡Grandes Éxitos!
Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin
Regional Mexican Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Fuerza Regida
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Tito Double P - Incómodo
Top Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
Double P Records
Latin Rhythm Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Baby Rasta & Gringo
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
Bad Bunny - DTMF
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
Rimas
Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Top Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
Rimas
Writers/ Producers/ Publishers Categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025
Songwriter of the Year
Neton Vega
Publisher of the Year
Street Mob Publishing, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year
Sony Music Publishing
Producer of the Year
Ernesto “Neto” Fernández
Apart from the winners of the awards, a great moment that happened at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 was Rita Moreno presenting an award to Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican legend presented him with the Best Latin Artist of the 21st Century award, and they even shared some salsa moves on stage.
Bad Bunny expressed his admiration for Moreno and said that she has been an inspiration for many South American artists.
