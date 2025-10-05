“You have four months to learn”: Bad Bunny asks people to learn Spanish while reacting to 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show backlash on SNL 

Bad Bunny has responded to the criticism about him being selected to headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. He expressed his pride in doing the show and also urged people to learn Spanish.

On September 28, Roc Nation and the NFL announced that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will headline the 2026 event. The decision, however, has faced some backlash as Ocasio mostly sings in Spanish. Moreover, some are even bothered by his Puerto Rican heritage.

Bunny, however, took digs at these critics in an appearance on Saturday Night Live! on Saturday, October 4. He took digs at Fox News, saying:

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy, and I think everybody’s happy about it ... Even Fox News!”

“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” he added.

The singer then spoke in Spanish and said:

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

He then turned back to English and concluded:

"And, if you didn’t understand know what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

The Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will host the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8, 2026.

Donald Trump's advisor claims ICE will be present at Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

There has been plenty of controversy regarding immigration in the US in recent months. ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has been at the forefront of it for most parts. Donald Trump's advisor, Corey Lewandowski, has now said that ICE will be present at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In an interview on Benny Johnson's YouTube channel, published on October 2, Lewandowski said:

“ICE will have enforcement at the Super Bowl for the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime."

He also spoke about the decision to select Bad Bunny to headline the show, and said:

“It’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show. We should be trying to be inclusive and not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people out there who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them.”

Bunny, meanwhile, had announced his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour earlier this year. It will start in the Dominican Republic on November 21, but it has no shows in North America.

In an interview with i-D Magazine, published on September 10, the singer confirmed that this is because of potential ICE raids. He said that while he has had some great shows in the US in the past, he and his team were concerned this time.

