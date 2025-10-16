  • home icon
  • “Billionaire gagging on payola”- Netizens react to Kylie Jenner celebrating her debut single ‘Fourth Strike’ hitting a million streams 

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Oct 16, 2025 09:49 GMT
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Kylie Jenner celebrating her debut single ‘Fourth Strike’ hitting a million streams - Source: Getty

Kylie Jenner’s musical debut has become one of the most discussed online moments of October 2025, after her first single, Fourth Strike, a collaboration with indie pop duo Terror Jr, surpassed one million streams within days of release.

The 28-year-old businesswoman and TV star, most known for her billion-dollar cosmetics company, recognized the achievement on her Instagram Story on October 15, 2025. The post was subsequently reposted on X by Pop Crave, generating a broad set of fan interactions and reactions on social media.

What began as a celebratory moment soon evolved into a divided online debate. Some of the users were skeptical, questioning the quality of the music on the single.

One user said:

“Billionaire gagging on payola 😭”
More netizens shared their reaction to the same.

Some online users were cheering Jenner on to her victory:

Regardless of the criticism on the internet, Kylie Jenner's first single, Fourth Strike, has officially streamed over a million times on major music platforms within days of its release.

Kylie Jenner revives her ‘King Kylie’ era with 10th-Anniversary collection and musical debut

Kylie Jenner has officially revived her "King Kylie" persona while celebrating the 10th anniversary of her cosmetics brand. The rebranding references her early 2010s image, blending past aesthetics with current trends.

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar&ccedil;ons: Art Of The In-Between&quot; Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals - Source: Getty
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals - Source: Getty

To celebrate this news, Jenner will release a special collection under the King Kylie banner on October 18, 2025. This limited-edition line revisits some of her most beloved products from 2015, including the Matte Lip Kits in shades like True Brown K and Dead of Knight, as well as original lip glosses Like and Literally.

These products are reintroduced as new formulas and packages with a reference to the past and a contemporary update to the current market. The collection’s new additions include a highlighter named “3 Strikes,” referencing the Terror Jr song associated with the King Kylie era.

A promotional video following the product debut reinvents her initial lip gloss advertisement, which is now called GLOSSES PART 2: KING KYLIE RETURNS, which prominently features the track 3 Strikes by Terror Jr.

Kylie Jenner made an official announcement about her participation in the recording studio project, Fourth Strike, in one of her posts on social media that included clips of her in the studio, and her association with Terror Jr. She wrote:

“AHHHHHH!!!!!! FOURTH STRIKE!!! Terror Jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! What is happening!!! There was a little rumor 10 years ago that I was the one actually singing on 3 Strikes! It wasn’t me (wish it was) so I had the idea to come together for Fourth Strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!”
The post establishes that Jenner's vocals are now officially included in the song, settling years of fan speculation about the 3 Strikes single and establishing Fourth Strike as her formal musical debut. It also relates to the rediscovered King Kylie era, linking Kylie Jenner's music to her 10th-anniversary product release and broader brand strategy.

Stay tuned for more updates.

About the author
Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Know More
Edited by Toshali Kritika
