“Billionaire gagging on payola”- Netizens react to Kylie Jenner celebrating her debut single ‘Fourth Strike’ hitting a million streams 

Kylie Jenner’s musical debut has become one of the most discussed online moments of October 2025, after her first single, Fourth Strike, a collaboration with indie pop duo Terror Jr, surpassed one million streams within days of release.The 28-year-old businesswoman and TV star, most known for her billion-dollar cosmetics company, recognized the achievement on her Instagram Story on October 15, 2025. The post was subsequently reposted on X by Pop Crave, generating a broad set of fan interactions and reactions on social media.What began as a celebratory moment soon evolved into a divided online debate. Some of the users were skeptical, questioning the quality of the music on the single.One user said:“Billionaire gagging on payola 😭”#1 TAYDEFENDER ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 @swiftism101LINK@PopCrave billionaire gagging on payola 😭More netizens shared their reaction to the same.JLover 💖 This Is Me... Now / Future Oscar Winner @JLover1422094LINK@PopCrave Eww stop making talentless nepo babies famous ! She can't even singlos3rbae @los3rbaeLINK@PopCrave alright who’s streaming…bry @cartierbryLINK@PopCrave who is actually listening to this-Some online users were cheering Jenner on to her victory:Brie Nightwood 🌙💗 @brienightwoodLINK@PopCrave I mean this was kind of inevitable, she is literally Kylie Jenner. I feel like it would be news if it had not reached 1 mil by now lol.Brijesh Kumar Yadav @Brijeshyadav38LINK@PopCrave The 'WTF' reaction is priceless . Congrats on the 1M streams though! Success looks good on her .Cody👾 @codyfromtargetsLINK@PopCrave Kylie Jenner out streaming nicki and lil Wayne wasn’t in my 2025 bingo card 😭PeakViews @PeakViews12LINK@PopCrave Wow, 1M streams in two days for Kylie's &quot;Fourth Strike&quot; is wild—proof her &quot;King Kylie&quot; era still has pull!Regardless of the criticism on the internet, Kylie Jenner's first single, Fourth Strike, has officially streamed over a million times on major music platforms within days of its release.Kylie Jenner revives her ‘King Kylie’ era with 10th-Anniversary collection and musical debutKylie Jenner has officially revived her &quot;King Kylie&quot; persona while celebrating the 10th anniversary of her cosmetics brand. The rebranding references her early 2010s image, blending past aesthetics with current trends.Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between&quot; Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals - Source: GettyTo celebrate this news, Jenner will release a special collection under the King Kylie banner on October 18, 2025. This limited-edition line revisits some of her most beloved products from 2015, including the Matte Lip Kits in shades like True Brown K and Dead of Knight, as well as original lip glosses Like and Literally.These products are reintroduced as new formulas and packages with a reference to the past and a contemporary update to the current market. The collection’s new additions include a highlighter named “3 Strikes,” referencing the Terror Jr song associated with the King Kylie era.A promotional video following the product debut reinvents her initial lip gloss advertisement, which is now called GLOSSES PART 2: KING KYLIE RETURNS, which prominently features the track 3 Strikes by Terror Jr. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKylie Jenner made an official announcement about her participation in the recording studio project, Fourth Strike, in one of her posts on social media that included clips of her in the studio, and her association with Terror Jr. She wrote:“AHHHHHH!!!!!! FOURTH STRIKE!!! Terror Jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! What is happening!!! There was a little rumor 10 years ago that I was the one actually singing on 3 Strikes! It wasn’t me (wish it was) so I had the idea to come together for Fourth Strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!”The post establishes that Jenner's vocals are now officially included in the song, settling years of fan speculation about the 3 Strikes single and establishing Fourth Strike as her formal musical debut. It also relates to the rediscovered King Kylie era, linking Kylie Jenner's music to her 10th-anniversary product release and broader brand strategy.Stay tuned for more updates.