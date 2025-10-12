Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen reacts to Kylie Jenner’s bold ‘King Kylie’ comeback teaser

Evander Kane’s fiancee, Mara Teigen, reacted to Kylie Jenner’s “King Kylie” comeback teaser. Jenner posted a video of herself on Saturday walking through a jail set while handcuffed and wearing black leather shorts. At the end, she whispered, “King Kylie.”

The post caught Teigen's attention, and she responded with two covering mouth emojis.

Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers in June. He is signed to a four-year contract worth $20.5 million, with a $5.125 million cap hit per season. After the trade, the winger thanked the Oilers organization, coaches, staff and teammates on X. He shared his appreciation for memories and experiences he had with the team.

“To my teammates, thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories," Kane tweeted. "I’ll always remember the playoff runs, the highs and lows, and the pride of going to war with a special group of guys.”

Away from hockey, Kane and Teigen are focused on their family. He proposed to her on Sept. 5, 2024, and shared pictures on Instagram.

"A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family," Kane wrote. "The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one."

Evander Kane shares family moments with fiancee Mara and kids

Evander Kane played his first regular season game with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday against the Calgary Flames. His fiancee, Mara Teigen, shared a cute moment with their children on Instagram. The kids watched him play through the glass at Rogers Arena, and he went over to greet them.

Kane and Teigen have four children together. Their newborn daughter, Penelope, spent 31 days in the NICU before coming home healthy. He shared a post on Instagram.

"Proud to Announce that Mara and I had our beautiful baby girl Penelope on March 4th. After 31 days in the NICU she was finally able to come home last week," Kane wrote on April 11.

"Mara, it was incredible to watch your love and attention to Penelope throughout this entire process. We are so thankful that she is finally home, she is having tons of fun with her siblings. Thank you to our doctors and all the NICU staff who helped allow us to bring Penelope home happy and healthy."

Kane has also shown admiration for Teigen online before. He commented on her casual cafe look in Chanel loafers and praised her vacation outfits.

