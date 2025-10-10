Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen melts hearts with wholesome father-daughter moment at Canucks vs Flames game [MUST SEE]

Evander Kane played his first regular season game with the Vancouver Canucks against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. During the game, his fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared a sweet moment with their children on Instagram.

Ad

Kane and Mara’s kids, Kensington Ava Kane (Kane’s daughter from a previous marriage to Anna), Iverson Frank Kane and Hendrix Frank Kane, watched him play through the glass at Rogers Arena. Kane went over to talk to them, and the kids smiled, happy to see their father on ice.

via Instagram/@marateigen

Kane helped Vancouver beat the Flames 5-1. He played 16:40 minutes, took four shots and recorded one assist with a +1 rating. Filip Chytil scored twice, while Kiefer Sherwood, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, and Brock Boeser added one goal each. Thatcher Demko made 17 saves and said after the game that he felt good and was excited to start the season.

Ad

Trending

“Felt pretty good even this morning,” Demko said, via Sportsnet. “You know, just excited to be here. So yeah, I felt good all day, just kind of waiting around, wanting to get to the rink and get the gear on."

Kane missed most of last season due to a hernia but returned in the playoffs with Edmonton, scoring six goals and six assists in 21 games.

Ad

The Canucks now have a 1-0-0 record and will face Evander Kane’s former team, the Edmonton Oilers, on Saturday.

Jim Rutherford expects "high" from Evander Kane

In September, Vancouver Canucks President Jim Rutherford spoke about Evander Kane. Speaking on the "100 Percent Hockey" podcast, he said he has high expectations for Kane.

"I have pretty high expectations of him [Kane] because I think he's a phenomenal player when he's playing his game," Rutherford said. "And my and our organization's expectations, I would say, are pretty high, because we know what he's capable of doing."

Ad

Vancouver missed the playoffs last season with a 38-30-14 record. This was a shock since they qualified for the postseason with 50 wins in 2024. Locker room issues and Elias Pettersson's performance drop affected the team. However, Rutherford sees Kane making a difference this season.

"He's in the last year of his contract. He's got everything to play for," Rutherford said.

So, Rutherford is confident Kane will contribute this season, as they aim to qualify for the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama