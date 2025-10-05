Evander Kane gushes over fiancée Mara Teigen's chic casual look featuring Chanel’s iconic black leather loafers

Vancouver Canucks winger Evander Kane showed his admiration for his fiancee, Mara Teigen, on Instagram. She shared a casual cafe picture on Saturday, enjoying coffee, bread and a cookie while wearing Chanel black leather loafers. Kane commented, “Classeeee,” expressing his appreciation for her chic style.
It was not the first time Kane reacted to her post. He also liked several vacation photos Teigen shared from a beach trip in August. She wore a bright yellow dress, gym outfits and posted a yacht video. One picture showed them together with tennis rackets. Kane commented, “The best.”
Kane has had a busy hockey career. Drafted at No. 4 by the Thrashers in 2009, he has played 15 NHL seasons with Atlanta, Winnipeg, Buffalo, San Jose, Edmonton, and Vancouver. Kane missed the 2024-25 regular season due to hernia recovery but returned for the playoffs with Edmonton. He recorded six goals and six assists in 21 games, bringing experience and physical play to the team.
Kane proposed to Teigen on Sept. 5, 2024, and shared the moment on Instagram.
"A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one," Kane wrote.
Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen cheers at Canucks preseason
Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, attended the Vancouver Canucks’ preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. She watched with their sons, Hendrix and Iverson. The children wore Canucks gear and cheered for their dad from behind the glass.
Teigen posted clips of Kane on Instagram.
“Go @canucks!!! @evanderkane,” Teigen wrote.
The game ended 3-2 in overtime, with Conor Garland scoring the winning goal for Vancouver.
Kane discussed what he felt about facing his former team.
“It’s preseason, so it’s a lot more tame," Kane told reporters. "I’m sure it will be a little strange when I get on the ice for warmup for sure.”
Kane and Teigen attended their first Indian wedding on Sept. 27. She wore a coral-pink lehenga choli, while Kane had a white sherwani on. He helped his fiancee with the needlework, and Teigen shared the moment on Instagram.
“Get you a man that knows how to sew 🪡🪡 @evanderkane,” Teigen wrote.
Kane and the Canucks will open their regular season on Oct. 9 against the Calgary Flames.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama