By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 27, 2025 11:30 GMT
This week, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen attended a friend’s Indian wedding. On Friday, Mara shared a behind-the-scenes reel on Instagram showing her getting ready for the celebration.

Mara wore a coral-pink lehenga choli, a traditional Indian ensemble. Her sleeveless choli (blouse) featured a square neckline and was adorned with intricate gold embroidery and beadwork including delicate dangling beads at the hemline. The matching lehenga (skirt) shared the same coral-pink shade and detailed embroidery.

In the caption, Mara credited her stylist writing:

“#GDWM my first Indian wedding 💖 Thank you @aamneet for styling me.”
While fitting her skirt, Mara realized it was too big and didn’t have time for alterations. She called for Kane, who walked into the room in a modern white sherwani-style outfit, a South Asian formal attire. His outfit featured a high collar and front buttons. Kane deftly stepped in to help with the needlework while Mara thanked him.

Mara later reposted the clip to her Instagram stories, writing:

“Get you a man that knows how to sew 🪡🪡 @evanderkane”
In the later part of the video, Mara completed the outfit with a matching shawl and a tikli, a forehead ornament decorated with diamonds and rubies, and said that she felt like a princess.

Evander Kane linked up with Bryan Adams in Vancouver

Earlier this month, Evander Kane enjoyed a night of music at Rogers Arena, attending Bryan Adams’ Roll With The Punches Tour stop. Kane later shared a series of stories from the sold-out concert on his Instagram.

One clip showed the arena floor packed with concertgoers as Adams performed under the red lights. Another post featured Kane backstage with the Canadian rock icon posing with a custom Canucks-style jersey bearing “ADAMS” and the number 30. Kane also included a short video of Adams on stage, guitar in hand, playing one of his signature hits.

The Vancouver stop showcased a career-spanning setlist featuring Adams’ new 'Roll With The Punches' material and classics like 'Run to You', 'Heaven', 'Summer of ’69' and '(Everything I Do) I Do It For You'.

Fan favorites such as '18 Til I Die' and 'It’s Only Love' also had the crowd singing along. Local rockers The Sheepdogs opened the night before Adams delivered a two-hour performance filled with high-energy visuals.

