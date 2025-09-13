  • home icon
Evander Kane links up with Bryan Adams in Vancouver during his Roll With The Punches Tour

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 13, 2025 12:00 GMT
Evander Kane links up with Bryan Adams in Vancouver during his Roll With The Punches Tour
Evander Kane links up with Bryan Adams in Vancouver during his Roll With The Punches Tour [via IG/@evanderkane]

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane spent part of his Friday night at Rogers Arena attending Bryan Adams’ Roll With The Punches Tour stop on September 12.

Kane later posted a series of Instagram stories from the event giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at the sold-out concert. One clip showed the arena floor packed with fans as Adams performed under a sea of red lights.

Another post captured Kane posing backstage with the Canadian rock legend, holding up a custom Canucks-style jersey emblazoned with “ADAMS” and the number 30. Kane also shared a short video of Adams on stage guitar in hand, performing one of his signature hits.

via Instagram /@evanderkane
via Instagram /@evanderkane

The Vancouver show featured a career-spanning setlist that blended Adams’ new Roll With The Punches material with classics like ‘Run to You’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Summer of ’69’ and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’. The night also included fan-favorites such as ‘18 Til I Die’ and ‘It’s Only Love’ with the crowd joining in for massive singalongs.

Local rockers 'The Sheepdogs' opened the night before Adams took the stage for a two-hour performance that mixed rock anthems and high-energy visuals.

Evander Kane recaps his European summer ahead of the new season

After a summer of change on and off the ice, Evander Kane gave fans a glimpse into how he spent the offseason before officially beginning his Vancouver Canucks chapter. The 33-year-old forward was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Canucks on June 25 in a cap-clearing move with Edmonton sending him out in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kane later shared a carousel of photos on Instagram recapping his European summer. The trip included a stop in France for the wedding of former Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl. Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen were seen posing together at the Eiffel Tower and enjoying boat rides against mountain and lake backdrops.

“Euro summaaa,” he captioned the post.

Other snapshots showed the couple in workout gear with tennis rackets, Kane lifting weights in a gym and the winger paddleboarding with a fishing rod. A nightlife photo showed the pair surrounded by colorful lights and bubbles at Draisaitl’s wedding afterparty, while another image captured the exterior of the Old Sailor bar in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Teigen shared her own reflection on the family’s move to Vancouver. In an Instagram story, she revealed their youngest daughter Penelope had done well on her first flight and was already enjoying their new city.

Kane returned from surgery to play a key role in Edmonton’s 2024 playoff run, recording 12 points in 21 games. Now, he enters the final year of his contract preparing to skate for his hometown Canucks.

