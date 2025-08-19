  • home icon
"Penelope is loving Vancouver so far": Evander Kane's fiancee Mara reflects on settling to life in Vancouver after his summer trade from Oilers

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 19, 2025 14:24 GMT
"Penelope is loving Vancouver so far": Evander Kane
Evander Kane's fiancee Mara reflects on settling to life in Vancouver after his summer trade from Oilers [via IG/@evanderkane, @marateigen]

Evander Kane was dealt to the Canucks earlier this offseason in a cap-clearing move by Edmonton with Vancouver taking on the final year of his four-year, $20.5 million contract.

On Monday, Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen shared a story on her Instagram reflecting on their move to Vancouver. In her post, Mara shared that their youngest daughter Penelope had done well on her first flight to the city and is enjoying Vancouver so far.

"Penelope did so good the other day on her first flight to Vancouver. Honestly this is my favorite time to fly with kids. When they are babies you can hold them in the carrier and they sleep so well… PS Penelope is loving Vancouver so far, " she wrote.
via Instagram /@marateigen
via Instagram /@marateigen

Kane was traded on June 25 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft with the Canucks absorbing his $5.125 million cap hit for the coming season. The Oilers made the deal to create flexibility for looming extensions while Vancouver saw an opportunity to add a physical forward to its lineup.

Kane returned from surgery to post 12 points in 21 playoff games last spring and now enters the final year of his contract to play for his hometown team.

Evander Kane recaps his European summer

On Monday, Evander Kane shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram recapping his offseason trip to Europe, where he and his partner Mara Teigen also attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France.

The first photo showed Kane smiling while sitting on a boat against a scenic mountain and lake backdrop. In the second, he posed with Mara in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“Euro summaaa,” he captioned the post.

The third click showed a Parisian street scene with Kane walking away holding an umbrella. He also posted a mirror selfie with Mara in workout gear holding rackets. The next click featured Kane at the gym taking a mirror shot near a weight rack.

Kane shared more pictures from their European outings. In one click, he was seen in a blue suit while Mara was in a black dress. The following picture showed him standing on a paddleboard holding a fishing rod. Another image featured Kane smiling while in the water, wearing sunglasses.

A nightlife snap saw him and Mara posing together surrounded by colorful lights and bubbles during Leon Draisaitl’s wedding afterparty. One of the last clicks showed the exterior of the Old Sailor bar in Amsterdam.

