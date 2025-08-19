NHL analyst reviews Canucks taking on 34 y.o. Evander Kane's $20,500,000 contract for one year

NHL analyst Travis Yost weighed in on the Canucks taking on 34-year-old Evander Kane’s contract.

The Edmonton Oilers dealt Kane to the Canucks for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, with Vancouver taking on his $5.125 million cap hit for the final year of his four-year, $20.5 million contract.

Yost said:

"Evander Kane may be 34 years old but the goal scoring hasn’t slowed down just yet. After missing the entirety of last year’s regular season, Kane scored 12 points in 21 playoff games..." (wrote on TSN)

"And he did it without the luxury of playing with McDavid or Draisaitl. I think it’s a reasonable low-risk gambit – Kane’s $5.1-million contract expires at the end of the season."

Kane last played in Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final before undergoing surgeries for a sports hernia, hip adductor tears, abdominal muscle tears and knee issues. He eventually returned in the postseason, tallying six goals and 12 points.

Yost sees it as a smart, low-risk gamble for the Canucks, as Kane’s deal wraps up after this season. The Canucks are hoping Kane can recapture his goal-scoring touch and provide a boost to their offense, despite his advanced age and recent injury history.

Evander Kane opens up on warm welcome from Canucks fans

In his introductory press conference with the Vancouver Canucks on June, Evander Kane expressed his delight at the warm reception he has received from the passionate Canucks fanbase.

"Everybody seems incredibly welcoming. They want to have me here, which is a nice feeling. And, you know, when you feel wanted, you want to perform at your best," Kane said (as per Sportsnet).

He went on to reflect on his childhood memories of cheering for Markus Naslund, the Sedin twins, Todd Bertuzzi and Donald Brashear.

“I have a lot of friends that I grew up with that have always been Canucks fans. I know what hockey means in this city, and I know what the Canucks mean to the people here.So I'm really privileged and honored to be part of that,” he added.

Kane spent his junior years with the Vancouver Giants from 2006 to 2009 and still feels a deep connection to the area.

