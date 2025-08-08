In Photos: Evander Kane reunites with Ex-Oilers teammates Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Sam Gagner at Leon Draisaitl's wedding weekend

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 08, 2025 19:29 GMT
Evander Kane reunited with former Edmonton Oilers teammates (Image Credit: IG @evanderkane)
Evander Kane reunited with some of his former Edmonton Oilers teammates during Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in the first week of August. Draisaitl married Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins in an intimate ceremony at the Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, in front of close friends and family. Several hockey players attended the celebration, including Connor McDavid, Sam Gagner, Connor Brown, and Darnell Nurse.

Kane shared multiple wedding photos on Instagram. One picture showed him, dressed in a black tuxedo, looking at his fiancée, Mara Teigen, who wore a blue lace dress. Another photo captured the newlyweds dancing..

"What a time at the Draisaitls’ wedding. Wishing Leon and Celeste a lifetime of love." Kane captioned the post.
Evander Kane also shared a fun photo of them using a bubble machine at the wedding. Mara commented that the bubble machine was "iconic." There was also a group photo with Kane, Sam Gagner, Zach Hyman, and Adam Henrique, showing the old teammates together again.

Kane also spent time with his children after the wedding in France. He shared pictures of enjoying water sports with his three oldest kids, Kensington, Iverson and Hendrix.

On Sept. 5, 2024, Evander Kane proposed to Mara Teigen and later shared the news on Instagram, saying how lucky he feels to have her and their family. The couple is raising four children: Kensington (Kane's daughter from his previous marriage), Iverson, Hendrix, and their youngest daughter, Penelope, who was born in March.

Evander Kane's message after his trade out of Edmonton

After the 2024-25 season ended in another Stanley Cup finals loss, Evander Kane was also in grief. But a trade to the Vancouver Canucks on June 25 came as a big surprise. The Oilers received a 2025 fourth-round pick in return.

After his trade, Kane shared the news on social media.

"As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton." Kane said.

Kane was grateful for the chance to compete in Edmonton. He also thanked teammates for the battles, friendships, and memories in his four seasons with the team.

Evander Kane missed the last regular season with injuries demanding surgery, but had returned by playoff time. In which he scored 12 points in 21 playoff games. Now, he will have a fresh start with his hometown team in Vancouver.

