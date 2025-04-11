Oilers' Evander Kane welcomes home his third child with fiancée Mara after newborn spends 31 days in the NICU

On Thursday, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane announced the birth of his daughter Penelope Monroe Kane on Instagram. He shared that he and his partner, Mara Teigen, welcomed their baby girl on March 4th, but she was kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or NICU.

Kane posted a carousel of pictures featuring the family’s special moments at the hospital with Penelope. In the caption, he wrote that after 31 days in the NICU, the Kanes were finally able to welcome their newest member of the family home last week.

“Proud to Announce that Mara and I had our beautiful baby girl Penelope on March 4th,” he wrote.

“After 31 days in the NICU she was finally able to come home last week. Mara, it was incredible to watch your love and attention to Penelope throughout this entire process.”

Kane also expressed deep gratitude to the doctors and NICU staff who helped make sure Penelope could return home safe and healthy.

“We are so thankful that she is finally home, she is having tons of fun with her siblings. Thank you to our doctors and all the NICU staff who helped allow us to bring Penelope home happy and healthy.”

Now a family of six, Kane and Teigen already have two sons, Hendrix and Iverson. They are also coparenting Evander Kane’s daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage.

Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara pens emotional note welcoming daughter Penelope

Mara Teigen, Evander Kane's fiancée, also took to Instagram to commemorate the special chapter of their life. She shared a heartfelt post featuring candid moments of the family with their daughter after they brought her home.

In the caption, Mara mentioned how the experience taught her a new kind of strength and patience that she never knew she had.

“Penelope Monroe🦋 born at 31 weeks, our sweet strong girl came home after 4 weeks in the NICU. Thank you for teaching me a version of strength and patience that I didn’t know I had,” Teigen wrote.

Mara also expressed gratitude to her fiancé, Kane, for being her support system during her hospital stay.

“Thank you to my love @evanderkane for being my rock through all of this and taking care of our other precious little ones so I could be in the Hospital. I have waited my whole life for you, Penelope. We all feel so complete. March 4th, 2025 🦋”

The couple became engaged last year, and in February, Mara Teigen had hinted that they would be tying the knot in summer 2027.

