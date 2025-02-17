Evander Kane's pregnant fiancée Mara Teigen shares long-awaited wedding update, opens up on co-parenting 4 kids

Mara Teigen, the fiancee of Edmonton Oilers’ left wing Evander Kane, opened up about her upcoming nuptials, what she feels about co-parenting four kids and the dynamics of her family relationships in the latest edition of her vlog. Mara posted the latest video, titled "VLOG 3 Beauty | Family | Home | Answering your questions | Wedding update!” on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

Mara also posted a teaser about her latest vlog episode on Instagram.

“Catching up on my pregnancy, and more. Will put the link once its uploaded. Love you, xoxo,” the post read.

(Credit: YouTube/Mara Teigen, IG/@marateigen)

During the video, Mara responded to her followers’ questions.

“You have to have a good relationship with your partner, your baby daddy... that is number one. Co-parenting and parenting is so important and especially when you have multiple little ones because it's chaotic," Mara shared with her followers in the clip. [30:29] onwards.

Mara, who is "28 weeks pregnant and nesting at home,” engaged with her followers while completing some chores and everyday tasks. She shared her thoughts and perspectives about her life while stocking shelves and doing other daily routine tasks. On being asked about what it was like being married to an NHL player and being a mom to so many little ones, she responded:

"We balance the fact that he's gone a lot and then I'm home with the kids."

She also shared some details about her and Evander’s wedding plans.

“He plays hockey, so the only options are to get married during the offseason, which is basically summertime,” Mara shared. [24:04]

"Him and I are, kind of, both on the same page of, like, 2027." [25:09]

Evander Kane reacts to Mara’s post about their daughter’s birth

Evander Kane shared a one-word reaction to Mara’s post last Wednesday about the upcoming birth of their child.

"Can’t believe we will be a family of 6 soon 🤍" Mara had posted on Instagram.

Mara also shared a video showing her at the beach cradling her baby bump and some home moves featuring their kids. Mara and Evander have two sons, Iverson and Hendrix. Evander also has a daughter, Kensington, with his ex-wife.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ blessed." Kane said in his reaction.

On Valentine’s Day, Kane shared a photo of the couple sharing a toast at a bar.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kane wrote in the post’s caption, tagging Mara.

(Credit: IG/@evanderkane)

Evander Kane also posted a photo of a dessert cake and wine on his Instagram Story to mark the occasion.

