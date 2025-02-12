Evander Kane drops one-word reaction to fiancée Mara Teigen's pregnancy update in a heartwarming family video

Evander Kane reacted to his fiancée Mara Teigen's pregnancy update in a family video. On Wednesday, Mara shared a video on Instagram, saying,

"Can’t believe we will be a family of 6 soon."

The video showed memories of Mara and Evander with their children. The video, set to Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," included moments of Mara on the beach with her baby bump and moments with their kids.

After Mara posted the video, Kane commented with a simple reaction:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ blessed."

via Instagram/@marateigen

Mara Teigen is a model, YouTuber and social media personality. People know her for her resemblance to Angelina Jolie. She studied at Harvard University and later attended Harvard Law School. She and Kane have been together since 2014 and often share their family moments on Instagram.

Kane and Mara have two sons, Iverson and Hendrix. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage to Anna Kane. They divorced in 2021.

Anna, Evander's ex-wife, has previously made serious allegations against him, including claims of gambling on NHL games and infidelity. She even mentioned Mara in her accusations. Kane denied all allegations and said that he never bet on hockey. He fully cooperated with the league's investigation.

After the incident, Kane moved to the Edmonton Oilers and reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2024.

Evander Kane's fiancee Mara Teigen shared a TikTok video

Mara Teigen, Evander Kane's fiancee, shared a TikTok video on Instagram on Monday. Mara said she was on bed rest and made four videos that day. She wrote,

"Ladies, what's meant to be will be."

via Instagram/@marateigen

Teigen and Kane are expecting a baby girl. Kane is still recovering from injuries suffered during the Oilers' Stanley Cup Final run last season. He had surgeries to fix sports hernias, torn abdominal muscles and hip adductor issues. A knee procedure further delayed his return in January.

Despite missing this season so far, Kane remains hopeful. In January, he said he was happy to recover properly and aims to return to full strength.

"I’m actually really happy we were able to fix that and get me to 100 percent," he said (via NHL.com).

He expects to play for the Oilers at some point this season, though his exact return date is unclear.

