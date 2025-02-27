Evander Kane's fiancee Mara Teigen shares pregnancy complications, hints at baby girl's potential premature birth

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and his fiancee, Mara Teigen, are expecting their third child together. On Wednesday, Tiegen shared a major update regarding her pregnancy on her Instagram stories.

Ad

Teigen revealed that due to complications, she has been admitted to the hospital as a high-risk patient. She also mentioned that doctors anticipate that their baby girl may arrive earlier than expected. Until then, she will remain in the hospital for monitoring.

“Well… here we are,” Teigen wrote. “My high risk got to the point of being admitted to the hospital. Will most likely be meeting baby girl much sooner than we expected.

Ad

Trending

“The hospital will be my home until we do. Keeping positive that everything will be okay.”

via Instagram /@marateigen

Earlier in October, the couple shared a gender reveal video of their child. In the clip, the family gathered together, and Teigen popped a balloon, releasing pink confetti and confirming they were expecting a girl. The couple is already raising their sons, Iverson and Hendrix, along with Kane’s daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage.

Ad

Mara Teigen drops hint for wedding date with Evander Kane

Last weekend, Mara Teigen shared updates about her family life, co-parenting and wedding plans in the latest episode of her vlog, posted on YouTube on Sunday. In the video, titled "VLOG 3 Beauty | Family | Home | Answering your questions | Wedding update!"

Teigen spoke about managing a household with four children while Evander Kane is away for hockey. She mentioned the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with a partner for successful co-parenting.

Ad

“You have to have a good relationship with your partner, your baby daddy... that is No. 1,” Teigen said. “Co-parenting and parenting is so important and especially when you have multiple little ones because it's chaotic.”

Teigen also addressed wedding plans, revealing that the couple is considering a summer wedding in 2027 due to Kane’s NHL schedule.

“He plays hockey, so the only options are to get married during the offseason, which is basically summertime,” she said. “Him and I are, kind of, both on the same page of, like, 2027.”

In September last year, Evander Kane announced his engagement to Teigen in an Instagram post featuring moments with their family. The proposal included their three children, who wore T-shirts that spelled out “Will you marry me?” Teigen called Kane the love of her life in her response.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles