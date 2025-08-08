Evander Kane spends quality time with his kids after returning from Leon Draisaitl’s big wedding 

After returning from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France, Evander Kane enjoyed a fun day out with his kids. The Vancouver Canucks forward, who joined the team from the Edmonton Oilers in June, took his three eldest children, Kensington Ava, Iverson and Hendrix, for some water sports activities.

Kane shared photos on Instagram that showed the children looking happy and excited. Along with the pictures, he wrote in his story,

“Here we go,” adding a water play gun emoji.

via Instagram/@evanderkane

The family day came shortly after Kane attended Draisaitl’s wedding to Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins. The wedding was held on Saturday at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

NHL players like Connor McDavid, Sam Gagner, Connor Brown and Darnell Nurse also attended with their partners. Draisaitl and Celeste had been together for more than nine years before getting engaged in Spain in July 2024. Celeste shared the proposal on Instagram, calling it “the easiest yes.”

Kane also posted photos from the wedding and wrote,

“What a time at the Draisaitls’ wedding. Wishing Leon and Celeste a lifetime of love.”

His fiancée, Mara Teigen, also shared pictures and videos from the day, calling it “the most beautiful day celebrating the Draisaitls.” Her post included moments from the sunny estate, live music under the trees, and Draisaitl and Celeste’s first dance in the evening.

Kane proposed to Teigen on September 5, 2024. He also shared the news on Instagram with a few pictures from the proposal. In the caption, he wrote,

"A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one."

They have four children, with Kensington, Iverson and Hendrix as the older siblings and Penelope as the youngest. After returning from France, Evander Kane quickly turned his attention back to his children.

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, enjoys Paris before season begins

On Wednesday, Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, was seen in Paris wearing a black lace slit dress. Kane is spending the offseason in the city with Teigen. They travelled there after attending Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding in the south of France.

Teigen posted photos and a short video on Instagram showing herself getting ready to go out. In the video, she was seen applying body oil, fixing her makeup and hair, adjusting her dress and spraying perfume.

“Paris night out with my honey 🖤,” she wrote.

Now, with training camp approaching, Evander Kane will soon shift his focus to preparing for the season.

