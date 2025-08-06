In Photos: Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen turns heads in Paris with glamorous black slit dress

Former Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane will play for the Vancouver Canucks next season after he was traded in June. He is spending time in Paris this offseason, enjoying the city's nightlife with his fiancee, Mara Teigen. The couple went there after attending Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' wedding in the south of France.Teigen shared several pictures and a video on Instagram wearing a black lace slit dress, which gave her a glamorous look. In the video, Teigen applied moisturizer to her hand and sprayed perfume, ready to go outside. Kane joined her in the clip, with blue trousers and a white shirt on.&quot;Paris night out with my honey 🖤,&quot; Teigen wrote on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKane reacted to photos of Teigen from Paris on Monday. She posted pictures of herself in a floral dress, walking and dining at a restaurant. She wrote “Penelope’s mom” in the caption, referring to their daughter, Penelope Monroe Kane. Kane commented with a heart emoji.Evander Kane and Mara Teigen joins Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in FranceEvander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, attended Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding in France on Friday. The celebration was held at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence. Teigen wore a stylish all-white outfit and shared snaps from the event on her Instagram story.Teigen and Kane got engaged in September, and he announced the news on Instagram.“A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one,” Kane wrote.The couple welcomed their daughter, Penelope, in March. While pregnant with Penelope in October, Teigen shared her excitement and her wish to have five kids in an Instagram story.“Okay, well, now you know. I am having another baby, I am so excited...” Teigen wrote.“If you know me you know… I love being a mom and I always wanted like so many babies. And Evander is like, ‘This is it.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s fine.’ I always wanted five, I will go for five....&quot;The couple also has two sons, Hendrix and Iverson.