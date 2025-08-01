Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen shows off her chic all-white outfit as Leon Draisaitl's wedding celebration begin

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane’s fiancee, Mara Teigen, attended Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding in France. The event is taking place at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence. Many NHL players are there, including Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle. Lauren is one of Celeste’s bridesmaids.

Ad

On her special day, Celeste wore a white dress with lace details. She was seen standing beside Leon Draisaitl, who wore a green suit. The two looked relaxed while speaking to guests in a garden setting.

In another photo, Mara posed under a leafy archway. The background showed cobblestone paths and greenery.

Mara Teigen shared pictures on her Instagram story (IG @marateigen)

Mara also shared a photo holding a glass cup with cream, berries and green sorbet. She smiled with friends in matching soft-toned outfits and sunglasses. One picture showed her laughing with Celeste and another guest on a green carpet lawn. They wore light-colored dresses during the event.

Ad

Trending

Evander and Mara have been together since 2019. They got engaged in September 2024. Their daughter, Penelope, was born early in March 2025. She spent 31 days in the NICU before coming home, and Mara shared her experience as a new mother online.

The couple also has two sons, Hendrix and Iverson. Evander has a daughter, Kensington, from a past relationship. His divorce in 2021 brought public attention.

Leon Draisaitl responded to partner Celeste's special message

Leon Draisaitl is getting married to Celeste Desjardins in France. The couple got engaged in July 2024 after six years together. Celeste shared on Instagram that she feels lucky and happy.

Ad

"Night before the wedding festivities," Celeste wrote in her IG story. "Feeling so lucky and blessed that all of our favourite people are in Europe to celebrate with us, my heart is so full. Can't wait to marry you my love,"

Leon reposted her message and added a short comment. He wrote,

“Gonna be a good weekend, I think.”

While things have been really special off ice, Leon Draisaitl once again failed to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. He was also a finalist for the 2024-25 Hart Trophy, but that award went to Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Draisaitl scored 52 goals and added 54 assists this season. He missed 11 games but still led the league in goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama