Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and his fiancée, actress Celeste Desjardins, are basking in the glow of love and laughter as they celebrate their “night before wedding festivities” in France.

Desjardins took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement about the romantic occasion. She conveyed her excitement about marrying Draisaitl, noting how full her heart felt.

"Night before the wedding festivities. Feeling so lucky and blessed that all of our favourite people are in Europe to celebrate with us, my heart is so full. Can wait to marry you my love," she captioned the story.

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl, known for his playful humor, reposted her story, adding a lighthearted comment that it was going to be a good weekend.

"Gonna be a good weekend, I think," he wrote.

(Image Credit: Leon Draisaitl/IG)

The couple has been together for several years and has kept their relationship private. In the lead-up to the wedding, Celeste Desjardins has been offering fans glimpses of her soon-to-be husband, sharing moments that showcase their bond. The wedding will take place at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, over the weekend.

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, joined 3x Olympic medalist to attend Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Draisaitl’s family, teammates, and friends will be in France this weekend to attend his wedding.

Among the notable attendees joining the celebrations are Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, who teamed up with three-time Olympic medalist Mark McMorris to travel to the south of France for the final preparations.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl's teammate and good friend, Connor McDavid, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, last year in an outdoor ceremony. The wedding took place after a week of festivities, including a boat party and a golf day for guests.

Draisaitl was among the Oilers teammates in attendance and celebrating alongside McDavid. The couple, who had been together for eight years and engaged since June 2023, shared moments from the event on Instagram, including McDavid's speech and their first dance.

Also Read: Connor McDavid and wife Lauren 'finally reunited' ahead of Leon Draisaitl's big wedding celebration

