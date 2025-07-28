In Photos: Connor McDavid recaps couple's dreamy Muskoka wedding on their first anniversary

This weekend, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and wife Lauren Kyle celebrated their first wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, McDavid took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of throwback photos from their picturesque wedding in Muskoka last summer.One of the clicks featured Connor and Lauren’s first look, with Lauren walking up a shaded path in her gorgeous white strapless gown as Connor waited ahead in a black tuxedo. Another saw the full wedding party posing with Connor and Lauren in front of a classic lakeside cottage, with bridesmaids dressed in matching white dresses and groomsmen in formal black attire.“1 year today ❤️,” he captioned the post.A third photo featured Lauren standing and holding her bouquet while their Bernedoodle dog Lenny lounged at her feet. The final slide saw Lauren kneeling on the grass in her gown, as she posed to film Connor and their dog with a vintage camcorder. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostConnor McDavid and Lauren Kyle tied the knot last year in a weeklong celebration in Muskoka. The event was attended by their friends, family and fellow NHLers including his teammate Leon Draisailt and Leon’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins. Leon and Celeste are set to get married this summer in France.Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron ties the knot with partner SarahLast weekend, Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron McDavid married his longtime partner Sarah Nanacsik in an outdoor ceremony attended by close friends and family. Connor’s wife Lauren Kyle later posted a wedding highlight video on her Instagram on Tuesday.It featured special moments from the day including Sarah getting ready with her stylist, bridesmaids posing on a balcony and Lauren with Connor’s mom Kelly McDavid.“It’s official! Finally get to call you my sister in law! Best weekend celebrating you two 🫶🏻🤍 @cammcdavid &amp; @sarahnanacsik,” Lauren captioned the post.The video also showed Sarah walking down the aisle, the ceremony, and the couple’s first dance. Connor was seen giving a short speech and later danced with Lauren at the afterparty, both holding champagne glasses. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Sunday, Cameron shared clips of the celebration on his stories. One showed Cam and Sarah lifted on chairs during a traditional moment, with Connor McDavid being part of the lifting group.Cam wore a black tuxedo on the occasion and Sarah wore a strapless white dress. At the reception, they were seen pouring champagne into a glass tower while Lauren smiled nearby.Other clips showed Sarah in a field with her bouquet, the whole wedding party outdoors and guests, including Connor dancing under blue lights. One sweet moment showed Cameron sharing a slow dance with his mother.