  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • "Finally get to call you my sister in law": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren recaps his brother Cameron's wedding to longtime partner Sarah

"Finally get to call you my sister in law": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren recaps his brother Cameron's wedding to longtime partner Sarah

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren recaps his brother Cameron's wedding to longtime partner Sarah [via IG/@cammcdavid]

This weekend, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron married his longtime partner Sarah Nanacsik in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. The event was attended by close friends and family members.

Ad

On Tuesday, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a highlight reel from the wedding on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote:

“It’s official! Finally get to call you my sister in law! Best weekend celebrating you two 🫶🏻🤍 @cammcdavid & @sarahnanacsik.”

The video featured a collection of special moments from the big day. It showed Sarah getting ready in her wedding outfit with her stylist, the bridesmaids taking pictures on the venue’s balcony and Lauren posing with Connor’s mother Kelly McDavid.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The video also captured the bride and groom doing photo shoots with their wedding party, the outdoor ceremony setup, Sarah walking down the aisle and the emotional ceremony itself.

Other sweet highlights included Cam and Sarah’s first dance, a short moment from Connor McDavid’s speech at his brother’s wedding, and fun clips from the afterparty, where Connor and Lauren were seen dancing with champagne flutes in hand.

Earlier this year, Lauren Kyle was also part of Sarah’s pre-wedding events. In March, she posted photos from the bachelorette weekend, including a personalized itinerary and custom tote bags with guests' names and cute accessories.

Ad

Connor McDavid lifts sister-in-law Sarah at the wedding celebrations

Earlier on Sunday, Cameron McDavid also reposted several Instagram stories showing the fun and emotional parts of the celebration. One of the clips showed a traditional wedding moment which saw Cam and Sarah being lifted into the air on chairs, holding hands and smiling while guests cheered around them.

Connor McDavid was part of the group helping to lift the couple, including his new sister-in-law.

Ad
Ad

Another story captured Cam and Sarah posing outside the venue in their wedding outfits. Cam sported a classic black tuxedo, while Sarah wore a strapless white gown. Later, the bride and groom were seen pouring champagne into a tall glass tower surrounded by their bridal party. Lauren Kyle stood nearby cheering for them with a smile.

Other stories saw Sarah sitting in a grassy field holding her bouquet, the entire wedding party gathered outdoors, and clips of guests including Connor McDavid dancing under glowing blue lights at the afterparty. One sweet moment showed Cameron sharing a slow dance with his mother, Kelly, during the reception.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications