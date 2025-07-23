"Finally get to call you my sister in law": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren recaps his brother Cameron's wedding to longtime partner Sarah

This weekend, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron married his longtime partner Sarah Nanacsik in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. The event was attended by close friends and family members.On Tuesday, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a highlight reel from the wedding on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote:“It’s official! Finally get to call you my sister in law! Best weekend celebrating you two 🫶🏻🤍 @cammcdavid &amp; @sarahnanacsik.”The video featured a collection of special moments from the big day. It showed Sarah getting ready in her wedding outfit with her stylist, the bridesmaids taking pictures on the venue’s balcony and Lauren posing with Connor’s mother Kelly McDavid. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video also captured the bride and groom doing photo shoots with their wedding party, the outdoor ceremony setup, Sarah walking down the aisle and the emotional ceremony itself.Other sweet highlights included Cam and Sarah’s first dance, a short moment from Connor McDavid’s speech at his brother’s wedding, and fun clips from the afterparty, where Connor and Lauren were seen dancing with champagne flutes in hand.Earlier this year, Lauren Kyle was also part of Sarah’s pre-wedding events. In March, she posted photos from the bachelorette weekend, including a personalized itinerary and custom tote bags with guests' names and cute accessories.Connor McDavid lifts sister-in-law Sarah at the wedding celebrationsEarlier on Sunday, Cameron McDavid also reposted several Instagram stories showing the fun and emotional parts of the celebration. One of the clips showed a traditional wedding moment which saw Cam and Sarah being lifted into the air on chairs, holding hands and smiling while guests cheered around them.Connor McDavid was part of the group helping to lift the couple, including his new sister-in-law.Another story captured Cam and Sarah posing outside the venue in their wedding outfits. Cam sported a classic black tuxedo, while Sarah wore a strapless white gown. Later, the bride and groom were seen pouring champagne into a tall glass tower surrounded by their bridal party. Lauren Kyle stood nearby cheering for them with a smile.Other stories saw Sarah sitting in a grassy field holding her bouquet, the entire wedding party gathered outdoors, and clips of guests including Connor McDavid dancing under glowing blue lights at the afterparty. One sweet moment showed Cameron sharing a slow dance with his mother, Kelly, during the reception.