Connor McDavid lifts sister-in-law Sarah at brother Cameron’s wedding celebrations

This weekend, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron tied the knot with his partner Sarah Nanacsik. On Sunday, he reposted a series of Instagram stories featuring special moments from the big day.One of the clips saw Cam and Sarah being lifted into the air on chairs, holding hands and smiling as guests cheered around them. Connor McDavid was part of the group helping lift the couple, including his new sister-in-law.Another photo, taken outside the venue, showed Cam and Sarah posing in their wedding attire. Cam was in a black tuxedo and Sarah wore a strapless white gown.In the next story, the bride and groom were seen pouring champagne into a tall glass tower, surrounded by their bridal party. Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren cheered for them beside the table.via Instagram/@cammcdavidA separate story featured a college of special moments including Sarah sitting in a field with her bouquet, while another image showed the entire wedding party gathered together outdoors.via Instagram/@cammcdavidThere was also a lively clip of guests including Connor McDavid dancing under blue lights during the afterparty. One of the final stories featured a sweet monet showing Cam and sharing a dance with his mother Kelly in the reception area.Connor McDavid’s wife attended Sarah’s pre-wedding eventsEarlier this year in March, Lauren Kyle shared Instagram stories from her brother-in-law Cameron McDavid’s pre-wedding celebrations with his fiancee Sarah Nanacsik. One of the photos showed a close-up of a printed itinerary for the bachelorette weekend.In the caption, Lauren wrote:“Celebrating the sis-in-law @sarahnanacsik.”Another image featured a personalized woven tote bag with Lauren’s name embroidered on the handle and a tortoiseshell butterfly accessory. A third photo showed several identical tote bags with different names placed on an outdoor table decorated with colorful bows and cushions.via Instagram/@laurenkyle1Later in June, Lauren also attended the bridal shower of her sister-in-law. She shared more pictures from the event on her stories. One of the photos showed Lauren posing with her friend Rachel before heading out. She wore a yellow, sleeveless mini dress with a square neckline and floral texture, paired with a matching purse and nude heels on the occasion.via Instagram/@laurenkyle1Another story featured Sarah cutting into a floral-themed cake decorated with roses, macarons and a gold “Bride to Be” topper. In another snap, Lauren posed with Sarah and Rachel in front of a floral arch. The celebration also included pink frosted cupcakes and custom napkins.