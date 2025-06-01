In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren dons chic yellow dress for soon-to-be sister-in-law's bridal shower

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron McDavid is tying the knot with his fiancee Sarah Nanacsik this summer. On Saturday, Connor’s wife Lauren Kyle attended her soon-to-be sister-in-law's bridal shower.

Lauren reposted a series of stories on her Instagram from the vent. One of the pictures showed Lauren posing with her friend Rachel before heading out. In the caption, she wrote:

“En route to celebrate 💛 @sarahnanacsik @racheldunford_”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren Kyle wore a sleeveless, square-neck yellow mini dress with a fitted bodice and subtle floral texture. She paired it with a matching yellow purse and nude heels

Another click showed the bride-to-be Sarah Nanacsik cutting a floral-themed cake. The third next story featured the cake, decorated with roses, macarons and a gold “Bride to Be” topper.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

One of the stories showed Lauren Kyle posing with Sarah and Rachel in front of a floral arch. Another showed pink frosted cupcakes next to custom napkins. The final story Lauren standing beside Sarah, smiling as she celebrated her soon-to-be sister-in-law.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren opens up on playoff atmosphere in Edmonton

Earlier this year, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle launched “The Foundry Collection” under her fashion label Sports Club Atelier. The collection came out during the NHL playoffs in partnership with the Oilers following the brand’s debut in December.

In a recent conversation with ELLE Canada, Kyle explained that the intense playoff energy in Edmonton helped shape her fashion vision. She believes Canadian fans get a one-of-a-kind experience watching live playoff hockey.

“The energy is just unreal. Everyone’s on edge, the fans are fully dialled in and you can feel how much it means to people,” she said.

“I love being part of that. It’s emotional, exciting and a little chaotic in the best way. For me, it’s not just about the game—it’s about the vibe, the atmosphere, the outfits and the rituals.”

The Edmonton Oilers have punched their tickets to the Stanley Cup Final and this year, they have the home advantage.

Lauren also shared that she started the brand because she felt there weren’t enough stylish options for hockey fans.

“Since starting the brand, my game-day style has evolved so much. I’m designing pieces that I genuinely want to wear, which means I get to merge my love of fashion with my love for the sport in a way that feels authentic,” she added.

She mentioned that dressing for games has become more about showing up with confidence. Lauren explained that her style now leans into looking cool and authentic while staying connected to the excitement around the team.

