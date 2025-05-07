Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle's luxury sports brand launches new Oilers-themed sportswear collection

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, released a new Oilers-themed collection. The collection is part of her luxury sportswear brand, Sports Club Atelier. She shared the latest designs on her Instagram stories. The pieces include jackets, sweaters, hats and hoodies.
One look features a dark suede jacket with “Oilers” stitched on the back, paired with a matching hat. Another outfit includes a cream wool V-neck sweater with a large “Oilers” stripe across the chest. Soft-toned crewnecks also appear in the collection. These are marked with “Oilers” and “Sports Club Atelier.”
There’s also a hoodie with a vintage-style “Old Country Sportswear Goods” logo. It comes in black and white color. Tweed hats with the letters "EO" are shown in the outdoor photoshoot. Another look features a woolen hat embroidered with “Oilers” paired with jeans and boots. She also shared behind-the-scenes video for the photoshoots in which two models can be seen posing on a car during sunset, adding to the western theme.
Kyle launched Sports Club Atelier in December and said the brand focuses on timeless, high-quality pieces. Her designs are inspired by old-school sportswear and Princess Diana’s style from the 1980s and 90s.
Along with fashion, Kyle runs her interior design studio in Edmonton. She and McDavid have been together since 2016, and they got married in July in Lake Muskoka, Ontario.
Lauren Kyle celebrates Connor McDavid and Oilers' win over Vegas in Game 1
On Tuesday, in Game 1, the Edmonton Oilers won 4–2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. After the win, Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, shared her excitement on Instagram.
"Let's go oilers," she captioned a picture of her, with white, blue, and orange hearts, same as Oilers' jersey.
Vegas took a 2–0 lead in the first period with two goals from Mark Stone. Corey Perry got Edmonton on the board late in the first, scoring off a pass from Connor McDavid. That goal helped shift the momentum in the Oilers' favor before the period ended.
Corey Perry praised Connor McDavid and Draisaitl as their smart plays gave him a chance to score.
“It’s huge to find a way to get one before the end of the period,” Perry said, via NHL.com. “That was our mentality after they scored the second one ... Those two guys (McDavid and Draisaitl) are world-class players, made some world-class plays, and I was a beneficiary."
Leon Draisaitl tied the game early in the third period by scoring on a rebound. Later, Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal with less than three minutes left, and Connor Brown added an insurance goal on a solo rush, sealing the win for Edmonton.
