"It’s emotional, exciting and a little chaotic": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gushes over playoff atmosphere in Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle announced her own signature fashion apparel brand ‘Sports Club Atelier’ last year in December. This year, the brand launched ‘The Foundry Collection’ in partnership with the Oilers just in time for the playoffs.

While speaking on the playoff atmosphere in Edmonton in a conversation with ELLE Canada, Lauren Kyle shared that she believes nothing beats the experience of watching a professional playoff hockey game in person for Canadian sports fans.

“The energy is just unreal. Everyone’s on edge, the fans are fully dialled in and you can feel how much it means to people,” she said.

“I love being part of that. It’s emotional, exciting and a little chaotic in the best way. For me, it’s not just about the game—it’s about the vibe, the atmosphere, the outfits and the rituals.”

She then explained that Sports Club Atelier was born out of her desire for more stylish, and thoughtful clothing options for fans like herself. She mentioned that since launching the brand, her approach to game-day fashion had evolved significantly.

“Since starting the brand, my game-day style has evolved so much. I’m designing pieces that I genuinely want to wear, which means I get to merge my love of fashion with my love for the sport in a way that feels authentic,” she added.

Lauren also mentioned that now dressing up for games have become more about arriving with style, wearing outfits that felt cool, confident and true to her identity.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s partners linked up at Oilers Moss Pit

Earlier this week, Lauren Kyle and Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins showed their support at Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oilers won Game 3 of the Western Conference Final 6-1.

Lauren and Celeste shared Instagram stories from the Oilers Moss Pit before the game at the arena including a photo of her and Lauren smiling together in casual outfits. Lauren also took a selfie with her friends inside the arena and reposted pictures from the puck drop and fan celebrations.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

One of the snaps posted by Celeste also showed a fan in a Draisaitl jersey walking near the Grand Villa Casino. Connor McDavid’s wife had hosted the grand opening party for her luxury bar, Bar Trove, in downtown Edmonton the evening before, which was attended by partners of several Oilers players, including ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel.

