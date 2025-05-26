Leon Draisaitl's fiancee, Connor McDavid's wife take in the vibes at Oilers' electric Moss Pit ahead of Game 3 vs Stars

The Edmonton Oilers secured a 6-1 victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid’s partners were in attendance at Rogers Place on the gameday.

Ad

Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring their gameday experience at the Oilers Moss Pit. One of the clicks showed Celeste and Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle smiling and sharing a moment together, both dressed in casual outfits.

via Instagram/@celestedesjardins

Another story saw Lauren taking a selfie with her friends inside the arena. Celeste also shared a click of a fan in a Draisaitl shirt walking towards the Grand Villa Casino outside Rogers Place.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Lauren Kyle also reposted a few stories on her own account featuring their gameday experience. One of the pictures captured the puck drop moment inside Rogers Place as the Oilers faced off against the Stars. Other clicks saw Lauren posing with her friends at the Moss Pit.

Ad

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren launched her luxury bar in Edmonton

Earlier this weekend, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle launched her luxury bar “Bar Trove” with a grand opening party in downtown Edmonton. The event was held at the historic Canada Permanent Building where Lauren’s other businesses are also based.

Several partners of Edmonton Oilers players attended the celebration, including Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins, ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel and Connor Brown’s wife Madison.

Ad

Bar Trove’s official Instagram shared photos from the evening, including a decorated red marble fireplace with candles, crystalware, red roses and a brass lamp. The cozy setup also featured scattered white petals, a teacup on a saucer and a large mirror reflecting wood-paneled walls and wall lamps.

Celeste Desjardins also posted pictures on her own Instagram stories later that day. One image showed the bar’s elegant interior, while another saw the group of ladies seated on a cushioned bench in front of a red curtain, holding cocktails and dressed in formal evening wear.

Ad

“Our new favorite spot,” she captioned, tagging Bar Trove.

Other photos showed Lauren Kyle posing with Rachel Gagner and friend Liv Hall, a display of oysters and shrimp arranged beside glowing candles and a server presenting hors d’oeuvres topped with greens and caviar. Lauren also reshared a sweet photo of herself, Celeste, and Rachel cozying up on a sofa before the party.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama