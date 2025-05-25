Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste drops 4-word hype message for Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle's luxury bar in downtown Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle launched her luxury bar, Bar Trove, with a grand opening party in downtown Edmonton this weekend. Several partners of Oilers players were present at the event including McDavid’s teammate and close friend Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins.

Ad

On Sunday, Celeste shared a couple of clicks from the evening on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures showed the interior of Bar Trove featuring a red marble fireplace mantel with glassware, a brass lamp, a vase with red flowers, scattered white petals and a teacup with a saucer.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

A large mirror reflected a window, wood-paneled walls, two wall lamps, and a candelabra with lit candles.

Ad

Trending

In the next story, Celeste shared a group photo featuring the group of ladies seated on a cushioned bench in front of a red curtain, holding cocktails and dressed in evening attire.

“Our new favorite spot,” she captioned the post with a white heart emoji and tagged Bar Trove.

via Instagram/@celestedesjardins

Ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rcahel and Connor Brown’s wife Madison were also present at the event at the Canada Permanent Building, where Lauren’s businesses are located. The official Instagram account of Bar Trove shared a few more snaps from the glamorous evening featuring the guests and the festivities.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee visited the venue for their upcoming wedding

Earlier this month, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste took a trip to Provence, France, which is set to be the couple’s wedding venue this summer. She later shared a series of photos on her Instagram from the vacation.

One photo showed a stone house with vines climbing the walls under a cloudy sky. Another picture showed an elderly couple relaxing on a white couch. She captioned the post:

Ad

“A week full of love… x.”

More photos included a small stone building with blue shutters and a blue door, and a picture of her friend Emma sitting on a green couch in a fancy room with gold mirrors. Celeste also shared a video clip from a car driving along a road lined with tall trees.

Ad

She posted a photo of a wall covered in pink climbing roses next to a black lantern. Another photo showed a white door with purple flowers above it and green plants on the sides. A candlelit table inside a green booth filled with books and bottles was also included.

In the middle of the vacation photos, Celeste also celebrated Leon Draisaitl’s Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy win with a poster. Draisaitl scored 52 goals this season, making him the NHL’s top goal scorer. He became the first German player to win the Rocket Richard Trophy since the award’s inception in 1999.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama