Connor McDavid's wife Lauren hosts Leon Draisaitl's fiancee and other Oilers players' partners at Bar Trove's grand opening party

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle launched her luxury bar in downtown Edmonton with a grand opening party this weekend. On Saturday, the official Instagram account of Bar Trove shared a series of stories from the special evening.

One of the photos showed a beautifully decorated marble fireplace at Bar Trove, lit with candles and adorned with crystalware and red roses. Partners of several Oilers players including Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins and ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel were present at the event.

via Instagram /@bartroveca

One of the clicks showed the group dressed in evening wear, sitting around a table with cocktails. Another story featured Lauren posing with her friend Liv Hall and Rachel Gagner, all dressed in glamorous gowns as they stood by the bar counter.

The next photo showed a lavish food display at Bar Trove’s grand opening with oysters, shrimp, and condiments arranged elegantly beside glowing candles and silverware. Another click saw a server holding a tray of gourmet hors d'oeuvres topped with greens and caviar.

via Instagram/@bartroveca

Rachel Gagner also posted a photo capturing a warm moment between Lauren, Celeste and herself as they cozied up on a sofa prior to the party, which Lauren reposted on her own stories.

Connor McDavid’s wife shares BTS photos from ranch shoot

Earlier this month, Lauren Kyle, launched a new fan gear collection from her fashion brand Sports Club Atelier. The new line, called The Foundry Collection, was created in partnership with the Oilers and was released just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lauren later shared some behind-the-scenes pics from a ranch photoshoot on her Instagram. One picture showed a printed collage of the photos lying on dry grass. Another showed Lauren gently guiding a horse with a team member. A camera screen captured her posing in western wear next to a horse.

Other photos featured Lauren standing by a red barn, sitting inside a vintage car,and wearing an Oilers jacket beside a truck at sunset. She captioned the post:

“BTS from our latest @sportsclubatelier launch! 🤠”.

More photos showed her team setting up lighting, working behind a red truck and reviewing shots on a laptop. In one slide, Lauren could be seen taking a photo of a model near a horse pen.

To celebrate the launch, Lauren held a special pop-up event for fans at Rogers Place during Game 3 of the Oilers playoff series against the LA Kings. Fans had the chance to shop the collection in person and add their initials to jackets at a live customization station.

Lauren later confirmed that fans can still buy the collection at the flagship store in Edmonton’s Ice District. She had first introduced Sports Club Atelier in December 2024 at a launch event attended by friends and hockey spouses.

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

