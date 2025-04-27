Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares major update regarding her sportswear apparel brand's event schedule for Game 4 at Rogers Place

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle organized a pop-up event at Rogers Place during Game 3 of the Oilers vs. LA Kings first-round Stanley Cup playoffs. The event featured special collections of custom jackets from her sports apparel brand, Sports Club Atelier.

Ad

On Saturday, Lauren shared an important update regarding the next event on her Instagram stories. She mentioned that the pop-up won't be available again on Sunday during Game 4 at Rogers Place.

“For those asking sadly we won't have the pop up again on Sunday at the game but the collection will be available to shop in the flagship store in ice district! 🧡💙,” she wrote.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Earlier on Friday, Lauren shared stories featuring a live station they had set up at the suite level of the arena, where fans could have their jackets custom branded with their initials.

Ad

Lauren launched her sportswear brand in partnership with the Oilers last December. She hosted a grand launch party, which was attended by Connor McDavid’s teammate Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins and Evander Kane’s partner Mara Teigen among others.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren partnered with with Monogram

Earlier this week, Lauren Kyle signed a two-year partnership with Canadian luxury appliance brand Monogram. On Tuesday, Lauren reposted a story from the brand’s official account featuring a snippet of an article announcing her partnership.

Ad

With this partnership, Lauren will be Monogram’s first official Canadian Design Ambassador. She said the partnership fits her passion for design, cooking, and hosting.

“As a designer, bar owner, and self-proclaimed cook, I constantly strive to create spaces and experiences that align with my ethos - precision, creativity, and excellence," she said.

“Monogram's products perfectly complement this vision, and I'm excited to enhance my interiors, bar operations, and culinary creations with their innovative technology,” she added.

Ad

As part of the deal, Kyle will lead the Monogram Design Council which is a team of Canadian designers and lifestyle experts who will start creating new design ideas and content in 2025.

GE Appliances Canada’s Chief Brand Officer Bob Park mentioned that Lauren Kyle’s style blends luxury and function, which makes her a perfect fit for Monogram and bringing new energy to the brand.

Lauren is also preparing to launch a bar and furniture business in downtown Edmonton. Earlier this month, she had shared a series of stories featuring the work in progress at the Canada Permanent Building, the venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama