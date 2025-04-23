Lauren Kyle McDavid beats husband Connor McDavid in contract race, announces two-year partnership with luxury appliance brand

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s $100,000,000 million contract runs out by the end of the 2025-26 season, and he willl be eligible to sign an extension with the team from July 1 onwards. Meanwhile, his wife Lauren Kyle has already put pen to paper for a two-year partnership with Canadian luxury appliance brand, Monogram.

Ad

On Tuesday, Lauren reposted an excerpt from an article on her Instagram stories announcing that she will be their first official Canadian Design Ambassador. She mentioned that the partnership matches her love for design, cooking and hosting.

“Partnering with Monogram feels like a natural extension of my passion for design, cooking, and hospitality,” Lauren said. [newswire.ca]

“As a designer, bar owner, and self-proclaimed cook, I constantly strive to create spaces and experiences that align with my ethos - precision, creativity, and excellence. Monogram's products perfectly complement this vision, and I'm excited to enhance my interiors, bar operations, and culinary creations with their innovative technology,” she added.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

As part of this partnership, Lauren will also lead the Monogram Design Council. This will be a group of top Canadian designers and lifestyle experts who will work together to create new design ideas and content starting in 2025.

Ad

Chief Brand Officer at GE Appliances Canada Bob Park mentioned that Lauren represents a new style of luxury design and her way of mixing style and function is a perfect match for what Monogram stands for. He believes this partnership will bring new energy to the brand.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle preparing to bar and furniture business

Lauren Kyle is about to open her stylish new bar and restaurant business Bar Trove in downtown Edmonton. Over the past few weeks, Lauren has been giving fans updates on the work in progress as her business comes to life inside the historic Canada Permanent Building.

Ad

On Saturday, Lauren posted a sneak peek of one of the high-end items on the menu. She shared a photo of a caviar presentation on her Instagram story that featured a silver tray filled with multiple types of caviar served over ice, surrounded finely chopped onions, chives, egg whites and yolks, cream, crispy potato chips and mini pancakes known as blinis.

“Testing out our caviar presentation @bartroveca,” she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Lauren had previously shared updates showing the detailed design work going into the space, including a hand-painted floral mural, a curved marble countertop, elegant wood panels and ceiling tiles with floral patterns. She also revealed custom-made peach beer cans from Polyrhythm Brewing labeled specially for Bar Trove.

Bar Trove was first announced in January this year. Lauren shared that the main floor will serve French-style small plates, while the upper levels will feature Trove Living, a furniture brand she co-owns with Brittany Schulz. The brand looks to bring unique European furniture not commonly available in Western Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama