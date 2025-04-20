Connor McDavid's wife Lauren taste tests luxury menu item for her soon-to-open Bar Trove business

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle is about to launch her bar and restaurant business in downtown Edmonton. On Saturday, Lauren shared a sneak peek into one of the luxury items on the menu of Bar Trove.

Lauren Kyle posted a photo on her Instagram story showing a beautifully arranged caviar presentation. The setup was placed on a silver tray and included a variety of accompaniments such as finely chopped onions, chives, boiled egg whites and yolks, cream, and multiple types of caviar served over ice.

There were also crispy potato chips and blinis arranged neatly around the tray. In the caption, she wrote:

“Testing out our caviar presentation @bartroveca”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Over the course of the last few weeks, Lauren has been sharing updates on the work in progress inside the Canada Permanent Building where the business is located. One of the clips she posted on her stories showed a hand-painted floral mural being added to the main floor. The mural featured two large pink flowers with green stems on a warm background.

She also shared a look at custom peach beer cans made by Polyrhythm Brewing with the Bar Trove label. More stories showed a curved marble countertop, wood panels, ceiling tiles with floral designs, and an antique mirror being installed.

Bar Trove was first announced in January this year. Lauren had shared that the main floor will serve French-style small plates while the upper floors will include Trove Living, a furniture label Lauren co-owns with Brittany Schulz, and their office space. Trove Living will bring European furniture brands that are hard to find in Western Canada.

Connor McDavid’s wife celebrated Sarah Nanacsik’s bachelorette in Tulum

Earlier this month, Lauren Kyle joined her future sister-in-law Sarah Nanacsik for a sunny bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico. Sarah is engaged to Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron McDavid.

Lauren shared a carousel of pictures from the weeklong celebration showing off beachy outfits and tropical vibes. One of the photos showed her adjusting a black Miu Miu cowboy hat while wearing a black bikini top. Another snap featured Lauren and Sarah standing on a boat wearing breezy co-ord sets.

“A little recap celebrating my sis in law in Tulum 🫶🏻☀️🥂 can’t wait to get you married!! @sarahnanacsik,” Lauren captioned the post.

Other clicks saw Lauren in a striped bikini mirror selfie and a side profile of her holding a drink on a boat in a sheer blue cover-up. She also shared shots of a vacation-ready clothing rack and an indoor selfie in a deep brown dress in front of a wall with red "JAJA" signage.

