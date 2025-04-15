"Sooo obsessed": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren reacts to the 'most stunning' hand painted mural at her up-and-coming restaurant and bar business

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle is about to launch her bar and restaurant business in downtown Edmonton. On Monday, Lauren shared an inside look at the work in progress at Bar Trove.
Lauren shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account showing a beautiful hand-painted floral mural being done on the main floor of the Canada Permanent Building, where her business is based. She posted a short clip of the mural and the camera slowly zoomed in to share a closer look at the artwork.
“@intrinsidlyfineart The most stunning hand painted mural going up in @bartroveca,” she wrote.
The next story was a picture of the mural which featured two large pink rose-like flowers with green stems and leaves on a warm-toned background. In the caption, Lauren expressed how excited she was with the artwork.
“Soooo obsessed @intrinsidlyfineart,” she captioned the story.
Earlier last week, Lauren showed off custom peach beer cans from Polyrhythm Brewing with the Bar Trove label. She also shared a look at a marble countertop and tagged the design and construction teams.
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren has posted more behind-the-scenes clips including a close-up of the curved edge of the marble counter and other updates showing custom wood panels, an antique mirror being installed and ceiling work with floral tiles previously.
Lauren Kyle first announced Bar Trove back in January this year. She had mentioned that the main floor will serve French-inspired small plates and the upper floors will be home to Trove Living and office space.
Trove Living is the furniture brand Lauren co-owns with her business partner Brittany Schulz and will sell European furniture brands that are rare in Western Canada.
Connor McDavid’s wife celebrated her future sister-in-law's bachelorette in Tulum
Earlier this month, Lauren Kyle shared snaps from Sarah Nanacsik’s bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico. Sarah is engaged to Connor McDavid’s brother, Cameron McDavid.
“A little recap celebrating my sis in law in Tulum 🫶🏻☀️🥂 can’t wait to get you married!! @sarahnanacsik,” Lauren Kyle captioned the post.
In one of the clicks, Lauren can be seen wearing a black Miu Miu cowboy hat and a black bikini top. She also shared a picture with Sarah on a boat, both dressed in breezy co-ord sets.
Other snaps included a clothing rack with vacation outfits, Lauren in a striped bikini, a cozy outdoor bed under white flowers, a close-up selfie in a black bikini top, and a side shot of her holding a drink on a boat.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama